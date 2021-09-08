Kerry students reflect on their Leaving Cert results

Sean Coffey Principal (left) and (right) Hugh Rudden Deputy Principal with Leaving certificate students Ian Walsh, Phil Lenihan, Darragh Doona and Eoin O'Connell after receiving their Exam results at St Brendan's College, Killarney. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

As September rolls in and students returns to schools, the 2021 Leaving Certificate students spent the morning of last Friday waiting for 10am, and their results. The end of five to six years of higher education, this year’s students had the option of either predicted grades based on their school tests, or sitting the physical exam in June. We spoke to some students around the county to get the reactions and where they’re hoping to go later in the month.

Gráinne Spillane (St Brigid’s, Killarney) said, “I was really nervous the night before, and I was working in the morning so I didn’t get to check them until about 1pm, but I was in absolute shock when I opened them, I just started crying. I’m hoping to go into a science course in UCC.”

Craig Boyle O’Sullivan (St. Brendan’s, Killarney) said, “I wasn’t too nervous, I got around what I wanted but I was delighted when they came out. This year I’m doing a pre-Garda studies course in Tralee and then hopefully next year I’ll get the guards if they’re taking on.”

Lauren Butler (Presentation Convent, Castleisland) said, “I was very nervous on Friday, I didn’t think they went that well, but I exceeded what I thought I would ever get. I’m hoping to do Biological and Environmental Sciences in UCC but if that doesn’t work out, I’ll do a PLC for the year.”

Darragh Doolin (St. Brendan’s, Killarney), who received 625 points, said, “I was hoping for decent enough results but I definitely wasn’t expecting that! I have secondary school teaching in Maths and Irish on top of my CAO.”

Grace Daly (Presentation Convent, Castleisland) said, “Basically I tried not to think about it, but as we got closer to the date I did start worrying about it, I was very happy with the results though, I got above my course requirements so I’m hoping it won’t go up too much. I’m hoping to do Arts Management in IADT in Dublin.”

Joe Rudden (St. Brendan’s, Killarney) said, “I’m hoping to do Engineering in UCC, it wasn’t that high in points and I found the exams weren’t too bad for me so I wasn’t too nervous about it.”