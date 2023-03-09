Kerry students on shortlist for National Excellence Award

Castleisland Community College students David Peskett and Shauna O'Keeffe will represent Ireland in the World Youth Entrepreneurship Competition in Austria this September. The students are pictured with teachers, Stephen Power and Laura Leahy.

Castleisland Community College students David Peskett and Shauna O'Keeffe will represent Ireland in the World Youth Entrepreneurship Competition in Austria this September. The students are pictured with teachers, Stephen Power and Laura Leahy.

David Peskett and Shauna O’Keeffe were shortlisted by Education Training Boards (ETB) Ireland for the National Excellence Award in Equality.

Castleisland Community College is one of eight Kerry ETB schools. There are sixteen Education

and Training Boards in Ireland with the national representative body - Education and Training Boards Ireland located in Naas, County Kildare.

In 2023 Ireland’s ETBs are celebrating 10 years since their establishment. They held their first National Excellence Awards on Thursday, March 2.

The two fifth year students designed a mobile application ‘Bright Mind’ - with guidance from their teacher Laura Leahy.

The ‘app’ allows students to communicate in confidence with their teacher during a lesson. It is particularly useful for an anxious, reserved student who is not inclined to communicate with their teacher during a lesson.

The app is user friendly and incorporates a range of colours and fonts to allow a user with special needs to benefit in the classroom also. This app creates a voice for all students to engage.

David and Shauna became national winners at the Foróige Entrepreneurship Final 2022 with their app. They will be representing Ireland in the Youth Start European Entrepreneurship Award to be held in Austria in September.

“We are extremely proud of them and wish them every success,” said college Principal Teresa Lonergan.