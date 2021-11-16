Kerry

Kerry solicitor in legal dispute with Listowel-born mica campaigner

Listowel-born Paddy Diver outside his home in County Donegal, which is crumbling due to defective masonry blocks caused by mica. Paddy is a leading activists in the Justice for Mica Group whose members are seeking a 100 percent redress from the Government.

Stephen Fernane

A Listowel-based solicitor’s firm is acting in a legal dispute with one of the main organisers of the Justice for Mica Group, who are campaigning for 100 percent redress from the Government.

Edmond J Dillon Solicitors of Church Street in Listowel issued legal letters in August 2021 to Listowel-born Paddy Diver from County Donegal regarding comments he is alleged to have made against Donegal-based, Cassidy’s Quarry and its directors, whom Éamonn Dillon represents.

