Kerry solicitor in legal dispute with Listowel-born mica campaigner

A Listowel-based solicitor’s firm is acting in a legal dispute with one of the main organisers of the Justice for Mica Group, who are campaigning for 100 percent redress from the Government.

Edmond J Dillon Solicitors of Church Street in Listowel issued legal letters in August 2021 to Listowel-born Paddy Diver from County Donegal regarding comments he is alleged to have made against Donegal-based, Cassidy’s Quarry and its directors, whom Éamonn Dillon represents.

The Kerryman has seen two letters outlining Edmond J Dillon Solicitors concerns on behalf of its clients and warning Mr Diver to desist from publicly defaming his clients. The allegations referred to in Mr Dillon's letters have been denied by Mr Diver when contacted for a comment by The Kerryman.

Mr Diver’s house is one of hundreds in the west and northwest affected by mica, which structurally weakens properties over time due to crumbling masonry. In the letters seen by The Kerryman, Mr Diver is accused of publishing and broadcasting untrue, false, and defamatory utterances and statements about Cassidy’s Quarry.

Mr Dillon said his clients fully understand the personal upset and distress the affected homeowners have endured.

He told The Kerryman that his clients are caught in a ‘campaign of harassment’ that allegedly included threats and intimidation through various social media platforms and in public. Mr Dillon asserts that his clients fully support and are not in any way seeking to restrict or prevent Mr Diver and other affected homeowners from legitimately campaigning for 100 percent redress from the Government.

The letters also state that Cassidy’s Quarry at all times adhered to the government set standards and regulations when producing concrete blocks, even ‘significantly increasing’ the strength of their blocks from 5 N/mm2 initially to 7.5 N/mm2, and subsequently up to 13 N/mm2, long before the government changed the standard.

“I confirm that I act for the Cassidy group of companies and also for the directors of the company,” Éamonn Dillon said.

“It is where it is, and I have nothing to add other than I am acting for the Cassidy’s on this matter. I have made it clear to Mr Diver that we fully support the families in their fight for 100 percent redress. But it is appalling the way they [the Cassidys] have been treated. It’s also appalling that a solicitor would be harassed, abused, and threatened simply because they are representing a client. We have enormous sympathy for the people who are suffering because of mica. But the problem lies with government standards and regulations, not with my client’s compliance with them,” he added.

Mr Dillon said he has also written to several other campaigners who, he claims, have defamed his clients. But Mr Diver, who has appeared on several radio shows and conducted newspaper interviews about the distress his family is living with because of mica, denies the allegations against him.

During this year’s Listowel Harvest Festival, Mr Diver spent the week putting up posters and stickers around Listowel to highlight the efforts of the Justice for Mica Group as they await a government decision whether to grant 100 percent redress, which is expected to cost €3 to €5 billion.

“I completely and utterly deny the allegations made against me. I have never threatened anyone. In fact, I deliberately ask all the campaigners not to protest anyone who is not involved with what we are trying to achieve,” Mr Diver said.

He explained that he worked in England and Scotland during the last recession to raise money to build a family home. To see his home decaying day by day is causing huge stress to him and his family.

“It’s not only my home that is deteriorating, but also my mental health. My house is crumbling every day and it’s not going to get any better. My children are afraid to sleep in their own room at night; they dread storms as it impacts the house. It’s not right what we’re living through. We want the government to step up to the mark and grant 100 percent redress. The hurt and anguish that families have been through these last number of years watching their homes fall asunder is just indescribable,” Mr Diver said.