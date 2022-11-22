Kerry Social farming calling on more farmers from greater Kenmare area to become part of project

As the Kerry Social Farming Project continues to grow and expand, they have now turned their attention to the greater Kenmare area to search for host farmers to take part in the unique undertaking.

Last week, Kenmare Mart welcomed local host farmers and social-farming participants to help spread word of the project in a bid to get more host farmers in Kenmare and the surrounding areas to sign up.

Host farmers Éamon Horgan and John O’Shea, as well as participant Oisín O’Mahony, shared their experience of social farming with the committee, helping them gain a better understanding of the role of the host farmer and the benefits and rewards of social farming to both participants and farmers.

Joe McCrohan (Rural Development Manager SKDP) and Julie Brosnan (administrator KSF) represented Kerry Social Farming.

Kerry Social Farming is a community-based service which provides farming and social-inclusion opportunities to people with physical and intellectual disabilities who come to work on host farms across Kerry. The project has made a huge difference to both host farmers and to the participants, providing not only social connections but support to farmers too.

“There are many people with disabilities who want an opportunity to try social farming; Kerry Social Farming are seeking farmers in all areas of the county to come forward and help us to support and integrate as many more people as possible into the farming community,” Julie said. She thanked Dan McCarthy, mart manager and committee member, as well as newly appointed SKDP board member, for his support of Kerry Social Farming and Kenmare Mart Chairman Mike Tim O’Sullivan (Dromoughty) for his interest in the project.

“The support of the Kenmare Mart Committee will help grow social farming in this area through spreading the word to the many farmers who are engaging with the mart each week,” added Julie.

She said while farmers often have concerns around insurance, paperwork and flexibility, she added that the project facilitators help in this regard and ensure that the project suits both farmers and the participants and will address any concerns farmers have.

For more information, please contact facilitators Evelyn O’Connell at 087 443 5870 (South and Mid Kerry); or Rena Blake at 087 103 9355 (North & West Kerry).

Visit http://www.kerrysocialfarming.ie for more information.