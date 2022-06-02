Kerry Social Farming biodiversity partnership to benefit host farmers and participants

Attending the launch of the Kerry Eco-Social Farming Biodiversity European Innovation Partnership (KESF-EIP) project are members of the Kerry Social Farming Project, including Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Mayor of the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Shane Savage , Mike O' Shea, and Anthony O'Connor at the launch of the Kerry Eco-Social Farming Biodiversity European Innovation Partnership (KESF-EIP) held at the Manna Organic Farm in Camp. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Few projects have created a social dividend as well as the Kerry Social Farming (KSF) project since its inception in 2013.

This locally led, volunteer and community-based service, provides farming and social inclusion opportunities to people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, recently launched the new Kerry Eco-Social Farming European Innovation Partnership.

This marks an exciting new chapter in KSF’s story, one that will create more educational and recreational benefits for participants and host farmers.

KSF was founded on the principles of equality and social inclusion, and it’s envisaged this forward-thinking project will help forge even greater links between the promotion of biodiversity and farming in local communities.

The Project Biodiversity Officer, Luke Myers, explained that in 2021 the KSF team came together to devise new ideas and opportunities for participants and farmers.

As farming is integrated in nature, it was felt the Kerry Eco-Social Farming European Innovation Partnership would develop a broader understanding of the farm and its biodiversity.

The project is the first of its kind and has never been done in Ireland before.

“It’s about looking at nature and instilling passion in farmers and participants,” Luke told The Kerryman.

"We have a small budget, and we will pay farmers to complete small, nature-based actions such as hedgerow management, wildflower areas, bat boxes, and other forms of habitats,” he added.

The project will also include an ‘open action’ aspect where farmers and participants can choose what actions on the farm they wish to do.

“This helps us branch out the service. We are using nature on farms to further make the participant’s day more eventful,” said Luke.

"It’s designed to encourage them to stop and look at this little bumble bee there, and to look at those birds over there. We’re just trying to bridge the gap between nature and farming. I think that’s kind of been lost over the years. It’s still there, but we want to link this up with KSF,” Luke explained.

In addition to creating an educational dimension to KSF, it’s envisaged the new partnership will encourage more host farmers to get involved.

Because innovation is beneficial in helping build a better understanding of biodiversity and ecology on farms, it is an opportunity for host farmers to learn more about the opportunities that exist within their farms.

“If the farmers know what’s on their land it may expand into additional agri-business ventures. It helps with the management of nature, but also the benefits and use of the farm,” said Luke.

"We need nature to benefit farming, and when you have got good, robust habitats, and different grass and plant species, you are going to have better farming,” he said.

Speaking at the launch event at the Manna Organic Farm in Camp, Senator Pippa Hackett said the project builds on the successes of KSF by increasing biodiversity across rural landscapes and communities.

“By integrating these key elements, this project will ensure active engagement with farmers and the wider community,” she said.

"This ultimately will facilitate the continued and enhanced delivery of the ecosystem services we all rely on for healthy lives, including clean water, carbon storage and biodiversity,” Senator Hackett added.

KSF is always looking for more host farmers to get involved, particularly from the surrounding areas of Tralee and Killarney.

It’s hoped farmers will see the benefits of this new project and take part in what is an exciting development for the Kerry Social Farming model.

For more information, contact KSF on 066 9472724. Email info@kerrysocialfarming.ie. Or visit www.kerrysocialfarming.ie