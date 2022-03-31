Kerry Social Farming appeals for more farmers as it celebrates success

Pictured at the Kerry Social Farming Annual Meeting in the Brehon Hotel, Killarney on Friday were from left, Michael O'Connor, Listowel, Earl Leahy, Cahersiveen, Dawn Roberts and Brendan Kenny, Tralee. Photo: Don MacMonagle Further info: Julie Brosnan / Julie Brosnan

For the first time since the pandemic, participants in the hugely successful Kerry Social Farming project came together on Friday night to celebrate this success and also to showcase plans to further grow the project.

First started in 2013 the project was established to target an increasingly marginalised farming community as well as those with a range of disabilities to come together with the aim that both groups would work together in a farming setting allowing those with disabilities become part of their community and to provide farmers with a social outlet.

Kerry Social Farming has been more than successful and currently has 31 host farmers across the county and 54 participants attending those host farms. This has significantly increased over the years and even from 2021 when there was 13 host farms and 28 participants.

In fact KSF is one of the most successful such projects in the country, mainly due to the voluntary nature of the Kerry model.

Such has been the demand for the project that there are currently 32 people on the waiting list for farm placements so there is a need for more farmers to take part in the social inclusion project and offer their farms as host farms.

This was the key message from the annual meeting on Friday night according to rural development officer with SKDP, Joe McCrohan, who said that once farmers know about the project, they realise the benefits of it.

"We do need more farmers .. There are loads of farmers out there and we are there to support the farmers and that is invaluable,” he said.

KSF hope to grow the project to 38 farms by the end of the year and to 75 participants.

Funding is also vital to ensure that the project can be facilitated allowing the standards already achieved to be maintained and to ensure that farmers have the supports they need to become host farmers and that those with disabilities are also supported. The funding is primarily used to fund facilitators to grow the project and it is hoped to have a third such position in place this year.

KSF is calling for more local corporate funding to be made available, not just Government funding and on Friday night this sector was represented at the annual meeting where a presentation of the work of Kerry Social Farming took place.

The budget for last year was €119,951. The total expenditure was €105,195 and the rest of the funds have been carried over to 2022, the meeting was told.

The key thing, Joe also says, that contributes to the KSF success is that it is open and transparent and Friday’s annual meeting was part of this and allowed people to ask questions and find out more about the project.

Education Minister Norma Foley addressed the meeting and praised the work of the project.

Host farmers interested in taking part can contact Joe on 0872849165.