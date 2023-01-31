Kerry Social Farming a model that could be replicated nationwide

Earl Leahy, Christy McDonnell, Mary O'Neill McDonnell, Luke Myers and Breda O'Sullivan at the Kerry Social Farming Annual Meeting in the Rose Hotel on Friday evening. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

All of the 70 or so people who attended Kerry Social Farming’s AGM last Friday in Tralee would have left with a keen sense of the project’s progress in just 10 years, growing from four farms and some 10 participants to a thriving initiative of 34 farms and 58 participants.

In the first half of 2022, bouncing back from two COVID-disrupted years, more than 850 social-farming days were provided. There’s proof that the model works, and that might be why TD Michael Moynihan, guest speaker on the night, called for social farming to be replicated nationwide.

The project allows people with intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries or engaging with mental-health services to access farming and social-inclusion opportunities, and when participants from all over the county can stand up in front of a crowd and talk about their own experience within social farming, the project’s benefits speaks for themselves, says project manager Joseph McCrohan.

“Michael Moynihan is a Chair of an Oireachtas committee on disabilities, and he knows what he’s talking about,” he told The Kerryman. “We’re trying to prove that if every other county did what we’re doing, people with disabilities would be out in the community and not just in classrooms and day centres all the time.

“In the first six months of last year, I think we did 863 social-farming days…We’re totting up the figures for the last six months of last year, but it won’t be far off 800 [days]. In the first six months of our first year, we did 76 days in four farms.

“Our product is sustainable and long term. It’s not something that just stops and starts, some participants have been there for 10 years…The attendance record is phenomenal, nobody misses a day. The results are there.

“And it’s a cross-county thing. We’ve farmers in Moyvane, Dromid, Dingle, Kilgarvan. It isn’t any one area; we were conscious of that from the very start.”

Joseph also called for additional state backing so the Kerry project can reach its targets of 50 Kerry farms and 100 participants by 2024.

“To do that, we need more money to employ more staff to find the farmers,” he said. “The Department of Agriculture has been very good to us all along, but we’d argue it goes beyond agriculture and other departments should be helping.”

Joseph thanked everyone who makes the Social Farming system work, not least service providers, and he called on any farmers interested in getting involved to contact him at (087) 284 9165; (066) 947 2724; or info@kerrysocialfarming.ie.