Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly named party’s new justice spokesperson

KERRY Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has been promoted to the party’s front bench following a significant reshuffle by Mary Lou McDonald.

The Tralee based TD – a solicitor by trade – has been named as the Sinn Féin’s new justice spokesperson, succeeding Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny in the role.

Deputy Daly was previously the party’s junior spokesperson on Equality, Inclusion and Law Reform.

The Sinn Féin reshuffle was announced by party President Mary Lou McDonald on Monday who said the new front bench group was “the the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election”.

"There are ten changes including Sorca Clarke and Pa Daly coming onto the frontbench for the first time where they will take on the Education and Justice portfolios,” said Deputy McDonald.

“Pa Daly will bring his extensive experience as solicitor to the Justice brief and Sorca Clarke was an outstanding spokesperson on Defence,” she added.

"This is a team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government,” Deputy McDonald said.

A native of Tralee Deputy Daly qualified as a solicitor in 1996 and worked in the United States for the Georgia Indigent Defense Council before moving back to Ireland.

In 2002 and 2003 he travelled to Colombia to act as an independent legal observer for the trial of the, so called, ‘Colombia Three’.

He established his own solicitor’s practice in Rock Street, Tralee in 2003 and was co-opted to Tralee Town Council in 2012.

Deputy Daly was was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2014, and was re-elected in 2019.

In August 2019 he was selected as the Sinn Féin General Election candidate for Kerry succeeding the party’s incumbent Kerry TD Martin Ferris who had announced his decision to retire from politics two year’s earlier.

Martin Ferris’s daughter Cllr Toireasa Ferris had initially been expected to contest the next General Election in Kerry but, in a move that surprised many, she subsequently chose to retire from the party and politics citing health and family reasons.

At the February 2020 General Election Pa Daly was elected at the the first count – securing 15,733 votes – finishing well ahead of the chasing pack and only just behind poll topper Michael Healy-Rae.