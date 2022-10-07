Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly hits back at Minister’s anti-SF ‘rant’

Minister Foley with An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin and party colleagues at the Ard Fheis.

Minister Norma Foley, who branded Sinn Féin 'spineless' in her address to the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly has dismissed Minister for Education Norma Foley’s extraordinarily scathing attack on his party during the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis last week as a ‘rant’ showing, he said, how ‘desperate’ the Government party has become.

And he further blasted the Minister’s anti-SF speech as rhetoric he said he would expect to hear at a Donald Trump rally.

Education Minister Norma Foley launched a stinging attack on Sinn Féin during her prominent slot at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in the RDS, labelling the party ‘spineless’ and the ‘most cynical opposition’ in the history of the State.The Minister used her keynote speech introducing Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the audience in the RDS on Saturday to attack the ‘Abú’ database, that she claimed, Sinn Féin use to spy on voters and raised questions about the finances of Mary Lou McDonald’s party among other criticism.

But Deputy Daly has this week dismissed the Minister’s broadside against his party as a ‘rant’ delivered more for the theatre of the occasion – based on at least one claim it contained.

‘The rant by Norma Foley at the Ard Fheis shows how desperate Fianna Fáil has become,” Deputy Daly told The Kerryman this week.

“To say that Mícheal Martin faced down Putin is, how can I put this, theatrical.

“It reminded me of a Donald Trump or Liz Truss rally where conspiracy theories and deflection were the order of the day.”

Though Minister Foley secured one of the biggest education budgets in modern times last month, Deputy Daly suggested her time would be better spent addressing numerous shortcomings that remain in the system under her remit, as he posited them:

“It’d be more in her line to be worried about her failure to plan for the surge in demand for school transport, the slow response to the absence of mental health supports for schools, the pupil teacher ratio and the date for the junior certificate results than childish political insults.”

During her Ard Fheis address the Minister hit out at Sinn Féin on a number of fronts, from the database controversy to its funding streams.

“Remember delegates, when it was revealed that Sinn Féin in their sinister big brother moment was developing a mass database to snoop on all Irish adults,” she said, amid other criticisms of the opposition party.

“This database was housed overseas so it couldn’t be investigated? First they said nothing. Then they denied it,” Minister Foley said.

“Then they admitted it but said that some innocent party supporter was in charge of the database, but because he happened to live in Serbia they couldn’t give any more details. How curious,” Minister Foley said.

The Kerry-based Minister – whose closest political rival geographically is Tralee Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly – also questioned how Sinn Féin came to inherit €1.6 million from reclusive Welsh man William E Hampton in 2018. “What exactly is normal about a party which announces that a man of no fixed address living in a caravan has supposedly left it money in accounts all over Asia and the rest of the world? Curiouser and curiouser,” said Minister Foley.