Kerry Senator meets with President Zelenskyy in support of Ukraine’s EU membership

Senator Mark Daly and Seán O Ferghaíl TD meeting with the Ukranian Government.

Kenmare Senator Mark Daly has met with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv to reaffirm Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s membership of the EU.

Senator Daly, who is Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, attended the special event on Friday along with Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Seán Ó Ferghaíl TD.

The pair also met with the Ukrainian Prime Minster, Denys Shmyal, to discuss a recovery plan for Ukraine, and the growing global food crisis caused by Russia’s invasion in late February.

The Kenmare-based Fianna Fáil Senator described President Zelenskyy as a ‘true leader for his people and the world’.

Senator Daly added that it was an honour to meet with President Zelenskyy again and to ‘affirm Ireland’s support for the Ukrainian people’.

Senator Daly stated that not only does Ireland support EU membership for Ukraine, it will work as an advocate for it.

He gave President Zelenskyy his ‘personal pledge’ to work for this.