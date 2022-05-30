Kerry Senator Mark Daly wants swift action after his photos were stolen for NZ Tinder fraud

Kerry-based Senator Mark Daly has told The Kerryman that he hopes authorities will be as prompt as possible in dealing with a money-swindling operation which saw his photos stolen and used as part of a fraud campaign.

Several of the Kerry-based Seanad Cathaoirleach’s photos were used on dating app Tinder by scammers who conned huge sums of money from women. The campaign appears to have been primarily centred on New Zealand.

The matter was reported on in this weekend’s Sunday Times by Mark Tighe.

The Kerryman attempted to phone Senator Daly today (Monday, May 30), but the Senator instead sent a statement to this newspaper, explaining that he referred the matter to Gardaí once it was brought to his attention.

“I am obviously horrified at the idea that unbeknown to me my image could be used in such awful activity especially where people have been defrauded. I am genuinely shocked that my picture could be taken and used like this,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know any more about how this happened at this moment but my hope is that the authorities will get to the bottom of this as soon as possible.”

One New Zealand woman sent the equivalent of €315,000 in New Zealand Dollars to a profile using several pictures of Daly, and she told Stuff.co.nz that she had become “infatuated” with the profile after matching with it four years ago. This profile used the fake name ‘Rodney Mullen’. The woman, who spoke to Stuff.co.nz under the alias ‘Donna’, said the fraudsters posing as ‘Mullen’ pretended to be a Dubai-based building executive.

According to the Sunday Times report, another woman sent more than NZ$1million to someone operating under the fake name ‘Fred Ritterman’. This profile also stole and used pictures of Daly.

Other victims have posted online that they were also targeted by fake profiles that stole and used Senator Daly’s photos.

The fraud campaign has led to calls for a parliamentary committee to be established in New Zealand to look into the series of scams.