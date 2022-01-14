Kerry schools win impressive 11 prizes at 2022 BT Young Scientist awards

Teacher Siobhan Ahern with students Keira Geaney and Abbie O’Sullivan from St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney who showcased their project, 'My Carbon Buddy', at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this week. The girls won were awarded with a 'Display Award' at this years competition. Photo by Fennell Photography 2022.

Mercy Mounthawk student Kai Seino achieved a second place finish in in the ‘Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Junior Individual’ awards for his project, ‘Investigating the Structural Stability of 3d Objects Using Convex Hull and Center of Mass’. Photo by Fennell Photography 2022.

It’s been another successful outing for Kerry schools at the BT Young Scientist & Technology awards as they took home 11 prizes in total at the 58th annual outing of the science and technology event.

The winners were announced at an online awards ceremony – no doubt eagerly watched by the nine Kerry schools who had qualified – earlier this afternoon and there were awards for schools all around the county.

While every student and school has reason to celebrate and to be proud of their work, it was an extra special day for one school in particular, Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee, who took home the prestigious accolade of being named the ‘Best Overall School' in the Republic of Ireland.

Elsewhere in the ‘Main Awards’ category, there was another reason for Mercy Mounthawk students to celebrate after a project by students, Conor Bradshaw (18), David Hughes (17) and Dara Newsome (17), sixth year students who finished as the runners up in the technology section with their project, ‘Specs – A Wearable Smart Device for Dementia Patients’.

These talented young students have invented an intelligent spectacle system which helps reduce anxiety and fear in people with dementia. This includes an advanced product design, an embedded AI visual recognition system, with multi-mode communication capability.

In the ‘Special Awards’ category, there was joy for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí as student Grace Ni Ifearnáin received the Eli Lilly Award for her work on her project, ‘Nature takes on nature: investigating the effect of Juglone on Japanese Knotweed’.

Also in this category, doubling up on their wins as well were Conor Bradshaw, Dara Newsome and David Hughes who picked up the Health Research Board award for their aforementioned Specs project.

In the ‘Category Awards’ section, Mercy Mounthawk student Kai Seino had cause for celebration after he got a second place finish in the ‘Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Junior Individual’ awards for his project, ‘Investigating the Structural Stability of 3d Objects Using Convex Hull and Center of Mass’.

He was beaten to first place in this category by Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Grace Ni Ifearnáin for her aforementioned study of knotweed.

Coren Hughes from Mercy Mounthawk was the winner of the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Senior category for his project, ‘Minimising Packaging Waste Using Convex Hulls’ while Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine students Clodagh Rochford, Grace O’Brien and Ayla O’Neill finished in second place in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Intermediate Group category.

Thir project was entitled, ‘Will planting mini seaweed farms reduce the pollution levels and acidification levels in polluted areas of the ocean in South Kerry’.

Another reason for Mercy Mounthawk to celebrate was students Paula Holmes and Aoife Bourke coming in third place in the Social and Behavioural Senior Group category with their project, ‘An investigation into suicide rates in EU countries and the factors that affect them’.

There were also a number of Kerry schools and students that were ‘Highly Commended’ for their work and they were:

Tarbert Comprehensive School: Jim Culhane: CPR Pedal Chest Compression Device

St. Brigid’s Secondary School: Olivia Gaffey and Clodagh Lucey: What factors influence the perceived rate of exertion on students?

Mercy Secondary School: Rachel Feeley: Designing A Surgical Forceps Incorporating Frustrated Total Internal Reflection For Energy Efficient Sealing and Cutting of Tissue Using Light Energy

Finally, in the ‘Display Awards’ section, two more Kerry schools were rewarded with St. Brigid’s Secondary School students Keira Geaney and Abbie O’ Sullivan winning in the technology section for their ‘My Carbon Buddy’ project while Mercy Secondary School student, Coren Hughes, won in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences section for his ‘Minimising Packaging Waste Using Convex Hulls’ project.