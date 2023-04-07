Kerry school team led by Ukrainian refugee wins national robotics award

The international team of Ukrainian, Irish and Lithuanian students from Colaiste na Sceilge in Cahersiveen who took second place in the Irish National Lego Robotics League led by Olga Burdo, a refugee from Kiev.

When Olga Burdo, a refugee from Kyiv, fled to Ireland and Cahersiveen, she tried her best to continue with what she knew in her former life.

Back home, she had a huge interest in robotics and was a technology teacher in Kyiv, where she lived for 20 years.

She has also mentored teams for robotics competitions in Ukraine over the last seven years, and when she had to move to Ireland to flee the war, she decided to continue this.

She now works in Kerry with Ukrainian students, helping to teach them English in Coláiste na Sceilge, and she also took on the role of mentoring a team of students from the school in the National Robotics League – leading them to glory.

The team itself is made up of Ukrainian, Irish and Lithuanian children aged from 12 to 16. Olga’s son, Krstyatin, was one of the team members.

The first round of the competition took place in Galway, where they won first place in the Innovation project section.

Then the final of the Lego League Irish Robotics competition took place in Dublin at the end of March, with 23 teams taking part.

And for the first time the Kerry team competed and went on to earn second place.

“These robotics competitions are an international programme whose goal is to attract as many young people and children as possible to science, help them develop social skills and show that they can influence the future, that they are our future. This year was different, so we decided to participate in Ireland,” says Olga.

The semi-finals took place in two stages: ‘Robot Game’ and ‘Innovative Project’ . The judges also evaluated core values among the team, including relationships between players, their public position and desire to change the world. Inclusiveness is one of the most important aspects of this competition.

“These competitions take place in many countries, including Ukraine, where they are held as part of the ‘Robototechnika’ festival,” she said. “I visited it for the first time in Ukraine with my son in 2012. All the children on the team here are friends of my son, it was because of him that everything started. He wanted to try his hand at robotics in Ireland, and I wanted to continue my favourite hobby,” Olga added.

Olga says that they were surprised to win second place because there was not much time for preparation, but it was very emotional and is encouraging a desire in the children to grow and develop in this field.