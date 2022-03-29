Kerry school one of 20 selected for Ocean Champions Awards

Natasha Howard, Explorers Outreach Officer from Sea Synergy, is delighted to be working with a Kerry primary school, which will be amongst over 20 schools around Ireland aiming to win the first Marine Institute Explorers Ocean Champion Award for schools in Ireland. Photo by Aengus McMahon Photography.

Sea Synergy is delighted to announce Scoil Realt na Mara in Cromane has been selected to complete a Healthy Oceans project as part of the Marine Institute’s Explorers Education Programme and will be in with a chance to win an Explorers Ocean Champions Award.

The school will be working with the Sea Synergy’s Outreach Officer, Natasha Howard, to develop and run projects that engage and raise awareness of the need for healthy oceans both in their school and their local community.

“This is a brilliant way for students to explore their local environment, understand how it is affected by national and global issues and communicate what they have learnt to a wider audience outside their school. It has been fantastic working with this school and seeing the enthusiasm, knowledge, energy and excitement the students are pouring into this project.” said Natasha Howard, Operations Manager, Sea Synergy.

The classes discussed the reasons why healthy oceans are vital for life before visiting their local beach for inspiration. They are using art, music, food and newly designed inventions to promote their message: Healthy Oceans are Vital for all. An exhibition of their work is to be held before Easter at The Boathouse, Cromane.

The Healthy Oceans projects furthers the Marine Institute's goal to increase marine education and engagement, and also encourages schools to engage with their local community," said Ms Patricia Orme, Director, Marine Institute.

"Through these projects we hope that the school children and their wider community will gain a greater appreciation of the importance of the ocean and an understanding of the significant impact of the ocean on our daily lives,” she continued.

This is the first year of the Ocean Champions Awards, and submissions will be judged by a team of marine and education experts. The winners will receive a Marine Institute Explorers Ocean Champions Award for their school and will be announced around World Ocean Day on the June 8.

If you’re a primary school in Kerry and keen to get involved in the Explorers Education Programme, you can email education@seasynergy.org or go to the website http://www.seasynergy.org