Kerry school demand speed camera – ‘all it takes is one accident and people are sorry afterwards’

The safety of pupils and parents has been raised at a North Kerry school which is adjacent to a busy section of roadway at Causeway.  

Principal Padraig Regan (left) and Aontú Party member Sonny Foran with students with parents at Killury National School in Causeway. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Principal Padraig Regan (left) and Aontú Party member Sonny Foran with students with parents at Killury National School in Causeway. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Stephen Fernane

Parents of children attending Killury National School in Causeway are demanding that a digital speed camera be installed close to the school to instruct drivers to slow down.

The school wants the speed sensor to be located close to Feans Cross - a busy stretch of road just before the school.

