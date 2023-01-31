Kerry school demand speed camera – ‘all it takes is one accident and people are sorry afterwards’

Parents of children attending Killury National School in Causeway are demanding that a digital speed camera be installed close to the school to instruct drivers to slow down.

The school wants the speed sensor to be located close to Feans Cross - a busy stretch of road just before the school.

School Principal Padraig Regan said flashing traffic lights are already outside the school, but a digital speed camera further back the road is desperately needed to avoid an accident.

Killury NS is situated at the end of a two mile stretch of road that is obscured by a slight incline. The school also want road markings painted to let drivers know they are approaching a school.

“Our aim is to get the traffic to slow down because it’s very busy, especially in the mornings,” said Mr Regan.

“This is a safety issue that is concerning parents. The Parents’ Association, Board of Management, and staff, are all supporting this. The whole school is behind it,” Mr Regan added.

"It’s a busy road for a few hours every day and all it takes is one accident to happen and people are sorry afterwards. We’ve been after this for years. It’s an oversight that needs to be rectified,” he said.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said the Safe Routes to Schools Programme is currently fully subscribed and Local Authorities and participating schools will not be invited to make further submissions until the current phase of the programme is substantially complete.

However, the NTA added that infrastructure projects involving schools may be considered for funding under the Active Travel Programme as stand-alone projects. Kerry County Council is currently developing proposals for clusters of schools in large urban centres. This may be extended to rural schools depending on its success.

The busy road is one of the main routes to Dairymaster and for pupils attending Causeway Comprehensive School. Antoú Party Representative for Kerry Sonny Foran also raised the issue, saying that parents are ‘very frightened’.

“The cars come over the hill at speed before the school and it’s going on for years,” Mr Foran said.

“It’s a black spot. The school want road markings and a digital sign, so drivers know what speed they’re doing. These signs are everywhere, so why not at Killury NS? This is someone’s responsibility, and it needs to be taken on board. This was first raised by the school back in 2018,” Mr Foran added.