Kerry school creations on the catwalk in Junk Kouture final

Two entrants from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne will take to the catwalk for this year’s Dublin final of the national Junk Kouture competition following their win in the ‘South region’ category.

The two PCD creations, ‘Tarbh na dTonnta’ by Aoife Donegan and Kate Gillespie and ‘Human Composition’ by Aisha Scharer, are among just 80 finalists selected from 1,200 entries from school students nationwide.

Tarbh na dTonnta is made from straw, bottle caps, bottle corks and papier maché and, according to Aoife, “it aims to get across the idea of preserving old Irish culture, the Wren, the fishing town that Dingle used to be and the idea of how we’re a maritime town living off the sea.”

The horned crown is inspired by Bull Head – a headland east of Dingle harbour, that happens to be halfway between Aoife’s home in Dingle and Kate’s home in Annascaul.

Aisha’s creation, entitled ‘Human Composition’, aims to promote an appreciation of the natural world in its use of biodegradable materials and acknowledges that we are all custodians of this planet. A central concept in the design is that we must learn not only to embrace nature and her needs but to also embrace our raw human nature. The inspiration for this design was further nurtured by the rewilded environment of the Díseart gardens in Dingle.

The creation of the costumes was helped become a reality by Pobalscoil art teachers Jane Ní Mhurchú and Brenda Ní Fhrighill,

Brenda said the exceptionally high level of awareness in West Kerry about environmental and sustainability issues provides a very strong background for the creativity of Pobalscoil students in the competition.

“The Junk Kouture competition grabs their imagination and allows them stretch out creatively and bring a variety of interests,” said Brenda.

Aoife, Kate and Aisha will compete as ‘South Region’ category winners at the Dublin finals of the Junk Kouture competition in May and the winners from there will go to the international finals at a location yet to be announced.