Kerry roads repair scheme criticised – ‘Residents will have died by the time their application is sorted’

Some applicants who applied for road repairs under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) will be dead by the time the works are completed. That’s the grim predicament by Cllr Brendan Cronin (Ind).

Cllr Cronin made the remark when criticising delays in the rollout of LIS at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) where he blasted the fact only 23 applications for rural road repairs were completed in 2022.

With 690 priority roads still remaining on the list, he called on KCC and Government Departments to recognise the impact this is having on residents who are travelling roads in a ‘terrible condition’.

KCC outlined an initial LIS grant of €704,000 in April 2022 allowing for the completion of 15 roads, with a further allocation of €791,000 in September 2022 resulting in eight roads being refurbished.

KCC say it has made representations to the Department of Rural & Community Affairs requesting information of grant allocations be issued as early as possible to ensure the full allocation is spent.

However, Cllr Cronin said based on current funding – and the high numbers of applications still outstanding – it could take between 30 and 50 years to complete the list. He believes funding needs to be the region of €3 to €4 million for Kerry.

“If we’re to make any indentation on this, there needs to be substantial funding on a rotation basis,” Cllr Cronin warned.

He referred to elderly and sick people being forced to traverse roads in appalling conditions saying the current funding model is but a ‘drop in the ocean’ of what is required.

“Access and accessibility are becoming a huge issue for these people. I have stories of people with severe illness and medical conditions, people who need the services of medical vehicles,” said Cllr Cronin.

“Even by doubling the allocation it will still take around 30 years to clear the list. Anyone that thinks waiting this long for road repairs is something we should be clapping about, they shouldn’t,” he said.

Cllr Cronin called it a ‘cruel reality’ that many residents will be ‘dead and gone’ by the time their application reaches the top of the list.

“Sadly, people will be dead. The roads will revert back to dirt tracks from the 1800s. That’s nothing to be bragging about. I’m requesting that there needs to be a coming-together of transport authorities. Particularly in this county because of the massive list we have,” he said.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Ind) called on Transport Minister Michael Ryan to ‘put his hand in the pocket’ of his own Department and help reduce the LIS list.

He said under LIS, funding can be provided to local authorities for the construction and improvement of non-public roads, roads not taken in charge by local authorities.

“If we do not get a further funding stream it will take decades to finish LIS and many people will see their roads deteriorate back to almost famine time conditions and indeed many of the applicants themselves may well be deceased before there is funding,” he said.

“I can’t say I’m disappointed with the [KCC] response as it seems to be in keeping with this current Government policy to close rural Ireland by a thousand cuts. But I am disappointed with the Minister’s response to at least not review the decision. I call on him to review this matter once again,” said Cllr Healy-Rae