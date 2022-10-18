Kerry

Kerry resident jailed for possession of hundreds of child sexual abuse images

Claire Henry and Isabel Hayes

A taxi driver who was caught in possession of explicit child abuse material described by a judge as “grotesque and offensive” has been jailed for one year.

Donal Kelly (60) was caught with 120 videos and 303 images of children and infants being raped and sexual abused, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

