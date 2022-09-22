Kerry relay swimmers complete 34km Fenit Lighthouse to Loophead Lighthouse swim

Job done! Aisling Brosnan, Sandra Martin, Elaine Burrows Dillane, and Caroline Corkery after completing their swim from Fenit Samphire Lighthouse to Loophead Lighthouse in County Clare.

Completing a relay swim of the English Channel in June was never going to be enough to satisfy the aspirations of Aisling Brosnan, Elaine Burrows Dillane, Caroline Corkery and Sandra Martin - also known as the Fenit Funky Femmes - who rounded off yet another memorable swim this week.

Keen to finish out the season with another accolade under their belt, the women swam the 34km stretch from Fenit Samphire Lighthouse to Loophead Lighthouse in County Clare in 12 hours and 49 minutes, each taking turns to chip away at the distance.

Much to the delight of committed swim coach, Kevin Williams, and supporter Eddie Stack, the women can now sit back and reflect on what has been an immense summer of collective effort and achievement, spurred on by friendship and a love of the sea.

Availing of perfectly calm conditions on Monday morning, the swim started at 6am with the team keeping the same order as their English Channel challenge, which meant Elaine was first in the water followed by Aisling, Caroline and Sandra.

The swim went smoothly as far as Kerry Head where the swimmers soon encountered the choppy and challenging swells caused by the Shannon Estuary. The women each had three swims completed at this stage when Elaine headed the final leg of the journey with the Clare coast in sight.

The delight afterwards was proof of months of training and comradeship coming to fruition.

“What a day. It’s certainly one we won’t forget in a hurry, a day that proved what it means to be a team and to believe in each other,” said Elaine.

“On behalf of the others, I just want to thank Kevin for all the hours and interest he puts into swimming, coming up with the idea for us to swim from Fenit to Loophead, and for giving us the opportunity and having so much belief and faith in us to do it,” she added.

"Also, to Eddie, for being such a great pilot, supporter and buddy. We appreciate all that you do. Lastly, thanks to our friends and families for their constant support,” Elaine said.