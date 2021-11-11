Kerry rape crisis centre extremely concerned by increase in ‘spiking’ cases

Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Manager Vera O'Leary has said she is extremely concerned about increased reports of drink spiking

THE head of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (KRSAC) has said she is extremely concerned about the reported rise in drink spiking cases in recent weeks.

Numerous cases of drink spiking – and the use of needles to drug unsuspecting people while out socialising – have been reported across the UK and Ireland since the hospitality sector reopened after the Covid lock-down.

In Tralee alone nine cases of suspected ‘spiking’ – including one involving the use of a needle – have been reported in the last month.

KRSAC Manager Vera O’Leary said the reports are deeply worrying.

“Historically we’ve always had reports of drink spiking but the extent since the clubs reopened in the last couple of weeks is very concerning and in particular the injection spiking,” she said.

“We don’t know the genesis of it. By that I mean who came up with this idea and what drug are they using”.

“This is very concerning as it’s not just in Ireland, its happening globally,” she said.

Ms O’Leary said more toxicology testing is need to identify the drugs being used. She added that delays in potential spiking victims’ reporting the incidents can make identifying the drugs and the culprits more problematic.

“The difficulty can be when it happens to somebody they wake up the next day, feel very disorientated and out of it and it can often be down the road by the time they go to get help. By then it’s often too late for [toxicology] testing

“Also if they do go to hospital and go through the Emergency Department they may only be tested them for certain drugs when we don’t know what’s actually being used,” said Ms O’Leary.

Ms O’Leary said clubs and venues need to ensure their patrons are safe and take steps to protect people who may be at risk.

“Clubs can take responsibility and have security staff that are updated and know to keep and eye out for anybody that’s under the influence or somebody who seems vulnerable,” she said.

“What I think would be a brilliant idea, and its something some clubs are looking at, is having welfare officers. Someone trained up in every nightclub and every late night venue who can walk around and see if someone is vulnerable”.

Ms O’Leary offered advice to people concerned about potential spiking.

“[If you suspect you have been spiked] find a friend or somebody to help if you can. When you are out with friends look out for each other and most importantly, if you believe you have been spiked, report it to the guards,” said Ms O’Leary.

“Unless the guards are made aware of it, unfortunately, there’s nothing they can do and it’s only when they can investigate [similar cases] that a pattern of behaviour might emerge or CCTV might help identify someone responsible.”