Kerry pupils talking their way to the top in national debating competition

The Castleisland Community College Senior Debating team which has reached the Munster Schools Debating semi-finals in UCC.Team members : Caitríona Murphy, Chloe Barrett and Bláithín O' Mahony are pictured with Principal Teresa Lonergan and teachers, Ciarán Doyle and Annette Steinborn.

Castleisland Community College has progressed to the semi- finals of the Munster Schools Debating Championships organised by the UCC Philosophical Society.

The event was held at University College Cork and the team members were mentored by their teachers, Ciarán Doyle and Annette Steinborn.

The teams were given university standard topics by university students who judge their debating skills in competition against other schools such as Glenstal Abbey, Christian Brothers College and Mercy Mounthawk.

“This is an historic occasion for the school to progress to the Munster semi-finals on the first year of entry and the only Kerry Education Training Board school to progress to this stage of the championships,” said Principal Teresa Lonergan.

Castleisland Community College had a two person team and an individual entry. The team entry debated in opposition that the house would implement universal basic income instead of conditional welfare programs.

The other schools in that debate were proposition Coláiste Spioráid Naoimh, Mercy Mounthawk, St. Aloysius Carrigtwohill and opposition St. Brendans College, Killarney and St Francis, Rochestown.

The individual entry was in opposition that the house believes that climate protests should emphasise constructive policy proposals over criticism of current policy and narrowly missed out on progressing to the next round.

The other schools in the opposition were Colaiste Dún Iascaigh and Mercy Mounthawk and the teams in proposition were: Glenstal Abbey, Coláiste Spioráid Naoimh and St. Brendan’s College. The Munster semi-finals will take place in University College Cork at the end of March.