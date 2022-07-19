Kerry publican refuses entry to gardaí ‘knocking on door’ for 45 minutes

Gardaí spent 45 minutes knocking on the windows and door of a pub in Castlemaine to gain entry to the premises after they heard noise in the premises when it should have been closed.

Cahersiveen District Court heard that gardaí were carrying out licensed inspections in relation to Covid restrictions at the time when they heard noise comping form the the Castle Inn in Castlemaine on New Year’s day, 2022.

The pub was to be shut by 8pm at the time in keep with regulations in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This was 9pm and gardaí could hear noise inside.

“They made attempts to enter, they knocked on the front and back door and on the windows and called out,” Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan told the court in evidence.

It took 45 minutes for the publican, Mr Stephen Bell, to open the door of the premises. The court heard that Mr Bell appeared to be intoxicated. When gardaí entered they observed fresh drinks on the counter and there was a man and woman sitting there.

There was also a few people upstairs including an elderly gentleman who gardaí knew to be Mr Bell’s father.

Judge David Waters said there was not much co-operation from Mr Bell.

He said Mr Bell’s behaviour could lead to the an objection to his license.

"It falls short of a what a publican should be,” he said adding that he was not impressed that Mr Bell was intoxicated either.

Mr Bell’s solicitor Brendan Ahern said Mr Bell of the Castle Inn, Castlemaine, was pleading guilty to the offence but did not realise it was gardaí who were trying to gain entry believing that it was customers hoping to enter.

He said Mr Bell only realised it was the gardaí when he opened the door. He said the night in question was the end of a busy time and that staff had stayed behind to have a drink along with a few regulars to watch darts.

Mr Bell was charged with failing to admit gardaí to a licensed premises and was convicted and fined €450.