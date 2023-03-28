Kerry

Kerry property prices at 'crisis point’ as average home reaches €300,000

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Kerry is “at crisis point” as property here is now the most expensive in Ireland outside of major cities and the Dublin commuter belt – with prices in Killarney now higher than in Galway city and Cork city.

The newest Real Estate Alliance (REA) national survey showed that property prices in Kerry have shot up by 2.6 per cent in Quarter One – with only Donegal experiencing a higher increase. The average second-hand semi-detached three-bed house in Kerry – which the REA survey focuses on to get an accurate picture of the second-hand property market – has now hit an eye-watering €300,000. In Killarney, the average stands at €360,000.

