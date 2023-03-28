Kerry property prices at 'crisis point’ as average home reaches €300,000

Kerry is “at crisis point” as property here is now the most expensive in Ireland outside of major cities and the Dublin commuter belt – with prices in Killarney now higher than in Galway city and Cork city.

The newest Real Estate Alliance (REA) national survey showed that property prices in Kerry have shot up by 2.6 per cent in Quarter One – with only Donegal experiencing a higher increase. The average second-hand semi-detached three-bed house in Kerry – which the REA survey focuses on to get an accurate picture of the second-hand property market – has now hit an eye-watering €300,000. In Killarney, the average stands at €360,000.

And Donal Culloty of Killarney-based REA Coyne and Culloty has warned there is almost no cause for optimism as there is little sign that the main driver of high prices – a lack of supply – is being tackled.

“I really feel strongly,” he told The Kerryman. “Something has to be done to get new building started within the county. It is at crisis point now.

“Until we get new builds, apartments, semi-detached houses, even the rentals aren’t going to get sorted.

We deal with a huge number of rentals. You have 10 to 12 people for each rental. It’s heart-breaking. These people need places to rent and to stay. Even employers are struggling to get employees because it’s so difficult to rent places.”

Mr Culloty is not, however, at all confident of anything changing anytime soon in this county.

“There is no supply coming on the market,” he warned. “There are no new developments coming on. No new builds… At this moment in time, even looking at just Killarney, there are no new developments planned for the next 12 months. It’s not going to get better until the Government realises we have to get new developments started, builders building, and we’re at a crisis point now. It hasn’t changed in the last three or four years.”

While rising property prices are an issue everywhere – only Monaghan experienced a drop in Quarter One – Kerry’s increase was the highest outside of Donegal, despite being at the upper end of the price rankings as it was. Mr Culloty feels that the advent of remote working has made the situation more serious in Kerry than elsewhere as it is such an attractive option for people looking to relocate from urban locations.

He did, however, point towards one possible cause for optimism.

“The only thing that might make a difference is this use-it-or-lose-it land tax, maybe the price of land will get cheaper, builders can buy it and develop it, that’s the only thing on the horizon that might change things…it might be the only saving grace,” he said.