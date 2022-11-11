Kerry poet’s first book published posthumously

The late Bartholomew Bambury from Kenmare has left behind a wonderful poetic legacy, and his work can now be enjoyed by all with the publication of a collection of poetry later this month.

Fuinneog Earraigh (Spring Window) will be launched in Cork this month following Bart’s death earlier this year.

The book has been made possible by the dedication of his many friends, and they have fulfilled Bart's dream to publish his collection of Irish poetry, despite his passing in April. For his family, it is a wonderful tribute to him.

"It has kept his memory alive. When he died, his friends said they would have it published by the end of the year, and it is,” said his daughter, Niamh.

She has invited everyone to attend the launch, "where we will remember Bart through his love of poetry and the Irish language”.

Bart was formerly of Kenmare, where his father, Tom, was the principal of the vocational school for many years. Bart was an alumnus of St Brendan's College in Killarney, and he was instrumental, up to his passing, in organising reunions.

He trained as a teacher and made Cork his home, first teaching in schools and, for more than 30 years, directing the Cork Education Support Centre. After his retirement, he worked as a librarian in UCC and as a concierge in Hayfield Manor.

Bart had a real love of Cork and Kerry and an equal love of Irish. He partook in many literary festivals and was awarded several grants to develop his Irish poetry on mentorship programmes.

One of these mentors, Mícheál Ó Ruairc, as well as three other close friends – Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa, Colm Ó Ceallacháin and Seán Ó Laoi, all of whom play major roles in Irish-language circles – undertook to publish his poetry. The publisher, Coiscéim, under Pádraig Ó Snodaigh, has funded the publication.

Mícheál Ó Ruairc has paid tribute to his work.

"The title of his book of poems, 'Fuinneog Earraigh' (Spring Window), is particularly apt and in keeping with the outlook of the poet that composed them,” he said. “It is a fitting and a lasting epitaph to a man for all seasons (but the season of spring in particular) who was always bubbling with creativity and enthusiasm. It was apt, also, that he should be surrounded by poets, writers and artists from Cork and Kerry and became close friends with all of them during those years. Bart was a natural poet and had all the attributes necessary. He had a great eye for beauty and had a deep understanding and empathy for human nature, for the lives of others and for the human condition.”

Fuinneog Earraigh will be launched in the City Library, Grand Parade, Cork, on Wednesday, November 30, from 6pm to 8pm.