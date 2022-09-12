Kerry ploughing set for a tilt at top honours at All-Ireland Championships in County Laois

Michael O’Halloran (right) presenting Thomas Healy with a trophy for his contribution to Kerry ploughing. (Photo by Mark O’Sullivan).

Some of the members of Kerry Ploughing Association. Front row: Michael O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzmaurice, Michael McCarthy, Brendan Blackwell (County Secretary), Michael O'Halloran (Chairman), Thomas Healy, Tom O’Mahony and Sonny Egan . (Photo by Mark O’Sullivan).

All roads lead to Rathinaska, in County Laois for this year’s All-Ireland Ploughing Competitions which will be held from September 19-22.

This is where ploughing enthusiasts from the Kingdom will show their skills in the hope of capturing national glory.

The busy event will also feature the 67th World Ploughing Championships, which is added grist to the mill of competitors and spectators alike.

Kerry competitors will take part in a varied range of different classes from junior, intermediate, senior and vintage class.

This is as big as it gets in ploughing circles as over 300 competitors showcase their skills over four days before large crowds, who also get to enjoy the many trade and industry stands on display.

Michael O’Halloran is Chairman of the Kerry Ploughing Association. He explained how practice sessions are now finished and it’s all systems go for what promises to be an intensely competitive but enjoyable occasion.

Michael said 13 competitors in total will proudly represent six Kerry clubs.

“We were to have a final competition on Sunday, but this was cancelled because of the weather,” he said.

“A match or two before hand is important. But that’s not going to happen at this stage. I’m sure everyone will be doing their own bit of practice as they get ready for the championships,” he said.

The championships create an opportunity for a broad range of skill sets. These include conventional ploughing, vintage, reversible, farmerette class, and Macra, to name a few. Each class has its own unique level of expertise.

“The All-Irelands are a very big occasion. COVID kept the crowds down the past two years. Hopefully, this year, the world competitions will give it an added lift,” he said.

Michael explained that ploughing in Kerry continues on an upward curve in terms of appeal and popularity.

“We’re possibly stronger now than we’ve ever been given that we have six local matches,” he said.

“Killarney and Ballyduff came into the fold in the past seven years, while the likes of Causeway, Abbeydorney, Ballyheigue have been there down through the years. This has combined to make ploughing very strong,” he said.

Prior to this year’s championships, a special presentation was made to Thomas Healy for his services to Kerry ploughing for over 40 years.

“When you’ve been there for that length of time, you have to be doing things right,” said Michael.

“Thomas has spent his life involved in ploughing as a competitor and administrator. He competed for 50 years or more in all classes, nationally and locally.

"Thomas won an All-Ireland in 1976. When he was at his best, there was very few to match him. He was a great chairman,” said Michael.

Lastly, PRO of the Kerry Ploughing Association, Tom O’Mahony, said it’s an exciting time of year and he wished all competitors the very best.

“On behalf of Kerry Ploughing Association, I just want to extend my best wishes to all the Kerry competitors next week,” said Tom.

“We would also like to thank Kerry Group PLC for subsidising the transportation of tractors and ploughs to and from the championships in County Laois.”