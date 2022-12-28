Kerry photographer’s work featured in stunning new book on Skellig Islands

Michael and Mary Lyne from Ballinaskelligs with Fr Tom Looney from Killarney at the launch of ‘The book of the Skelligs’ in Valentia.

Oisin O'Siochain playing the Uileann Pipes at the book launch of 'The Book of the Skelligs'.

Joint Editor of 'The Book of the Skelligs’ John Crowley, UCC, (left), with Catherine Evans, Fexco, with Founder of Fexco Prof Brian McCarthy (Main Sponsor), Photographer Valerie O’Sullivan, and Joint Editor John Sheehan of UCC at the book launch at the Skellig Visitor Experience Centre, Valentia Island.

Colman Quirke, Quirkes Newsagent Caherciveen, with staff, Karen Devane, Roslyn Prendergast and Trish Walsh at the launch of ‘The Book of the Skelligs’ at the Skellig Visitor Experience Centre in Valentia Island. Photos by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Popular Kerry photographer Valerie O’Sullivan’s work is featured in a new publication charting the dramatic history of the Skellig Islands.

The Book of the Skelligs, which was launched in December at the Skellig Experience Visitor Centre, explores one of the most dramatic and beautiful Atlantic islands that have long been a source of inspiration for generations of people interested in the natural antiquity of Kerry’s coast.

There are few corners of the Kingdom’s rich and treasured topography that Valerie has not captured over the years in her unique style of photography.

However, the Skelligs has a magic all of its own. Valerie describes focusing her photographic lens on the beautiful Skelligs as ‘a labour of love’.

“The Skelligs’ otherworldly appearance, the story of the monks, the monastery, and the sheer breath-taking beauty of the natural world has always drawn me towards these islands. For a photographer, the Skelligs is truly the gift that keeps on giving,” Valerie told The Kerryman.

Edited by John Crowley (Department of Geography) and John Sheehan (Department of Archaeology) at University College Cork, The Book of the Skelligs provides an overview of the UNESCO World Heritage Site with the main focus on Skellig Michael.

The construction of a monastery near the peak of the island over a thousand years ago, and which still stands as one of the most remarkable achievements in the history of Christianity, is also examined.

The editors and contributors have incorporated a wide range of illustrative material including photographs, maps and paintings throughout the book, many of which have not been published before.

The book comprises over forty individual chapters and case studies in which the work of academics and independent scholars is combined with that of poets and artists.

It provides a wide range of insights on Skellig Michael’s distinctive character – both natural and human – during different periods.

John Sheehan described how there are many layers of knowledge to the Skellig Islands, and that the book explores these, often in novel ways.

“The enthusiasm of the contributors, as well as the publishing skills of Cork University Press, resulted in a memorable experience for the editors. I hope that the book will stimulate new interest in one of Ireland's greatest treasures,” said Mr Sheehan.

John Crowley explained that great care was taken in crafting the volume in order to reflect not only the beauty of the Skelligs, but also Skellig Michael’s significance as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“It has been a pleasure working with so many gifted scholars and artists in bringing this book to fruition. The Skelligs is an inspirational place, and this particular book will hopefully encourage readers to experience first-hand the wonders it has to offer,” said Mr Crowley.

Dr Brian McCarthy, Non-Executive Director and Founder of Fexco, supported the launch of the book on Valentia Island. He described it as ‘milestone publication’ that documents the impact the Skelligs has had on our nation and culture.

“The Book of the Skelligs will be a record for future generations as to the unique character of these islands that explores the geology, marine and terrestrial life as well as the historical background and cultural setting of Skellig Michael’s monastic remains that will be of interest for decades to come,” Dr McCarthy said.

Lastly, President of UCC, Professor John O’Halloran, said the book is a wonderful celebration of these magical islands and is yet another fabulous contribution by Cork University Press to our understanding of Ireland's geography and history.

“The Book of the Skelligs is a testament to the extensive work involved by everyone in capturing the myriad of stories, histories, traditions, and richness that the Skellig Islands represent,” said Prof O’Halloran.

The Book of the Skelligs is published by University College Cork (UCC) and is another volume in the award-winning atlas series by Cork University Press.

It was nominated for An Post 2022 Irish Book award and a documentary based on the book is currently in production directed by Emmy-Award winning John Murray of Crossing the Line Productions.