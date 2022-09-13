Kerry Person of the year tells his story ‘If you get knocked down, get back up and fight’

Glencar native Patrick (Pat) McGillycuddy has been named as the Kerry Person of the Year 2022 by the London Kerry Association, and his story, like many before him, is of turning his fortunes around.

In the current climate and given the difficulties young people face today, he said his story of leaving Ireland with nothing is important to tell, to show that life can change.

From emigrating to the UK in the 1980s, the 69-year old is now back in his native Glencar, in the home he was once forced to sell, and he is now chairman of the hugely successful Glencar Construction company, set up by his son, Eddie, in 2016.

One of their recent projects is the development of a landmark £200m vaccination manufacturing and innovation centre (VMIC) in Harwell, near Oxford.

They have hundreds of workers across the UK, and they are expanding into Ireland. They have offices in Killorglin, not far from Pat’s home place, and Pat now spends his time between his beloved Kerry and the UK but has no plans to retire, despite his age.

“My head won’t let me retire,” he says.

Mr McGillycuddy was selected as London Kerry Person of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the construction industry and for charity work in London.

Pat moved with his family to Harrow from Glencar in the early 1980s after his construction company in Ireland ‘went under’, and now he has come full circle to become Chairman of a company recently hailed by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s fastest growing.

They have also been shortlisted in the 2022 Construction News Awards in the Contractor of the Year category.

He spent three decades running Gazeley, a developer, investor and manager of European logistics warehouses and distribution parks, and took on the additional roles of Store Development Director of Asda, and CEO of EZW (A Dubai World Company)..

A family man, Patrick and his wife Margaret have seven children and 19 grandchildren, with baby Tadhg coming into the world earlier this year.

It was Dan Tim O’Sullivan who gave Patrick his first job in the UK, when he arrived having lost everything, and now the Kerry man will follow in the footsteps of Dan Tim when he accepts his accolade as the London Kerry Person of the year.

“We moved in 1982 with six children and one was born in the UK, my business had gone under. We had to sell everything, our house, our dog,” he said.

“We went to the UK with nothing and paid off our debts, there were no corporate debts, it was all personal.”

He said it was particularly hard on his wife, who also hails from Glencar, to move to the UK as she, their then six children and Pat were starting with nothing but mountains of debt.

He got a labouring job from Dan Tim, and from there he worked his way up to take over the running of Gazeley along with several other prominent roles.

This, he said, allowed his family to do well, and here they are today.

In 2000, the family bought back their home in Glencar – a proud moment – and Pat, his wife and family now spend their time between the UK and their beloved Kerry. Margaret runs Glencar Cottages and Lodges.

Pat said he tells his life story to show young people to prove that life can get better.

“The reason I tell my story is that young people get knocked down, that you can get back up and fight and show them that you are made of...We fought through it,” he said.

Pat is thrilled with the award and is proud to follow in the footsteps of many great Kerry men before him, not least Dan Tim, who had done so much to help young people coming to the UK.

Pat now, too, gives young Kerry people a chance in the UK, and he says that there is something special about those that come from Kerry.

“Young kids from Kerry have a charisma, they excel, they don’t know it but they are nice people to work with, they get on with everyone and they are always happy to help,” he said.

“My son, Eddi,e always says bring over any young people from Kerry, I can help my native land, and they make excellent managers.”

Pat is humbled by the award, which will be presented at the Kerry Association London (KAL) annual gala dinner in November. He said he will be glad to celebrate with his fellow Kerry men, all of whom have made a contribution to London and the UK and continue to do so.