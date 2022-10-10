Kerry people honoured for their promotion of the county in special ceremony

Attending the An Turas Mór ceremony to honour the Kerry Disapora in the Rose Hotel on Friday night. Seated l to r: Danny Tim O’Sullivan, Anthony O’Gara, Pat McGillicuddy, Liz Shanahan, Moira Murrell (CEO Kerry County Council), Councillor John Francis Flynn (Mayor of Kerry), Minister Norma Foley TD, Pat Griffin, Sheila O’Connor and John Ahern. Back l to r: Niamh O’Sullivan, Sheila McCarthy, Mark Flavin, Councillor Brendan McGearailt, Linda Kissane, Mary Sugrue, Sean Cahilane (Massachusetts, USA), Tom Roche, Ian Sigman, Gerard Rochford and Bridget Fitzgerald. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The Kerry diaspora have been honoured for their work in promoting Kerry as part of a special event at the Turas Mór Festival.

The event, which took place in the Rose Hotel, Tralee, saw 23 members of the Kerry diaspora, based in London, Manchester and Massachusetts, honoured for promoting Kerry from a visitor and economic viewpoint.

Six recipients who have passed to their eternal reward, were represented by family members and friends who travelled to accept the award on their behalf.

The idea to honour these recipients arose from a meeting between Kerry County Council and the Kerry Association in London earlier this year,

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn paid tribute to the recipients, recognising their love of the county and their desire to work on behalf of Kerry.

He also stated that plans were underway to hold a similar event in the USA next year to honour New York based members of the diaspora.

An Turas Mór – the Homecoming Kerry Festival, is part of the Global Irish Festival Series supported by Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“Your achievements in the community, cultural, business, educational and professional spheres is legendary,” the Cathaoirleach said.

“One cannot but be in awe at what you have achieved throughout your lives and are still doing so. Your resilience and dedication, your generosity, your roles in promoting and supporting the county of Kerry, including the GAA, the Rose of Tralee, Irish causes and charities has been amazing. The countless number of young people from Kerry and elsewhere that you have helped, mentored or given their ‘first start’. The broad range of Kerry charities, communities, and development projects that you have supported.”

Echoing this, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, stated that it was fantastic to see the work that the Kerry diaspora do in terms of investing in the county, and promoting Kerry as a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“It is important that we take the time, at events like this, to stand up and acknowledge the work that is being done outside of Kerry, on behalf of the county,” she said.

“We in Kerry County Council have long recognised the importance of the Kerry Association and other diaspora groups around the globe and we will continue to work hard to maintain and promote these linkages to the benefit of Kerry.”

The recipients are: