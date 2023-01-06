Kerry people bottom of the table for average spend on engagement rings

You can’t put a price on love – but if you could, the people of Kerry would wait for it to go on sale.

Or so a recent report by jewellers Bespoke Weddings might suggest.

The company has revealed that its customers from the Kingdom spend an average of just over €2,000 on engagement rings – the lowest spend of any of the 26 counties in the south of the country.

The 2022 report comes with a caveat: data extracted from some counties was low, and 2021 data was used to supplement the figures in these cases, but the end result still points the ring finger squarely at Kerry as the thriftiest romantics in this part of the world.

Kerry is the only Munster county ranked outside of the 20 biggest spenders on engagement rings – almost €600 behind the next lowest-ranked Munster county, Tipperary – and the county’s average spend of €2,093 is €73 shy of 25th-placed Longford.

Kerry’s final figure might stand out even more when placed next to our great rivals, neighbouring Cork, who spend an average of €3,612 on engagement rings – the highest average among the 26 counties surveyed.

This writer, for what it’s worth, isn’t ashamed to admit that Kerry’s average spend still sounds impressive, whether it leaves us at the bottom of the pile or not.

The full report is viewable at https://www.bespokediamonds.ie/average-price-of-an-engagement-ring-in-ireland/.