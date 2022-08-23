Kerry

Kerry pair Amy Ní Riada and Eamonn Sheehy preparing for life in Kenya

Tadhg Evans spoke to Amy Ní Riada and Eamonn Sheehy before they head off to live and work outside Nairobi, Kenya.

Couple Eamonn Sheehy (Fossa) and Amy Ní Riada (Cordal) ahead of their move to Kenya. Expand
A pride of lions at Nairobi National Park, Kenya. Expand

Couple Eamonn Sheehy (Fossa) and Amy Ní Riada (Cordal) ahead of their move to Kenya.

A pride of lions at Nairobi National Park, Kenya.

Tadhg Evans

Nairobi’s not a home a Kerry couple picks at random.

Eamonn Sheehy’s Fossa is 7,500 kilometres away, girlfriend Amy Ní Riada’s Cordal another spin up the road, so swapping Kerry for Kenya looks an unlikely jump to even consider.

