Kerry pair Amy Ní Riada and Eamonn Sheehy preparing for life in Kenya

Nairobi’s not a home a Kerry couple picks at random.

Eamonn Sheehy’s Fossa is 7,500 kilometres away, girlfriend Amy Ní Riada’s Cordal another spin up the road, so swapping Kerry for Kenya looks an unlikely jump to even consider.

But they’ve both been there before – this will be Eamonn’s fifth visit – and this is actually less a trip into the unknown than getting better acquainted with a place they already love.

“My father [Eddie] has been going out there since 2003,” Eamonn says. “He set up a charity called the Kenya Education Project. He has been going out to a place called Embulbul, he went out to Kenya first with a parish trip from Killarney. Fr Kevin Sullivan – now Canon – decided he’d bring a few people out.

“He came back and sat down with my late mother to see how they could help. He started fundraising, went back out in 2004 and sponsored children. There is free education in Kenya, but if it’s not an international or state-run school, there are fees. In our terminology, they’re fairly light, around €90 a year for a primary-school child, and that covers uniforms, books, and you get a hot meal every day. It’s €200 a year for secondary school.

“At last count, I think 86 children are sponsored. He also set up a soccer academy with a local coach and works with Saint Vincent de Paul. A feeding programme there feeds close to 100 orphans a night.”

It’s important to note that Amy and Eamonn’s decision to fly out on August 29 and live in Kenya doesn’t hinge on his father’s charity, though they will help it, and it’s an obvious draw.

But the decision was, instead, largely prompted by an invitation to Eamonn to teach history in the international Banda school. It’s on the fringe of Nairobi National Park and would be a 10-minute drive from the city centre if the capital’s traffic were not as brutal as it is.

It’s 10 years since Eamonn first visited Kenya, Amy joined him on a trip there in 2019, and they know enough about the place to describe it as one of Africa’s most-developed countries. But some of what makes Africa unique is still on view; where you might have problems with pigeons here, warthogs and monkeys would be more pressing concerns in their new home.

Indeed, Amy seems less confident about that than keeping her journalism career – which began in The Kerryman office in Denny Street – on track on a freelance basis in Eastern Africa.

“I’ll still do Caint Chiarraí [her Irish-language Radio Kerry show] on Tuesday night from there,” she says. “The general election has just happened, and there could be consternation following that. With climate change, Kenya and the nations around it are severely affected, so I think I’ll be fairly busy news-wise over there.

“The idea for me, for the first few months anyway, is to contribute here [Ireland] about what’s happening there. While I’m finding my feet, I’m sure they [Kenyan media] would have no interest in taking pieces from me; maybe they would, but I’d imagine the appeal would be more on this side.

“There are loads of Irish people in Kenya as well, so there will be stories from there with an Irish angle.”

After mulling over the Banda’s invitation for about a week before deciding to take the chance, both Eamonn and Amy needed to push a lot of pieces into place. Amy made the difficult call to say goodbye to Radio Kerry and a team she has loved working with, and Eamonn needed to arrange a career break from O’Brennan National School, Ballymacelligott. Despite it being a late hour to submit his form, he found great support from principal Michelle O’Brien, vice-principal Mary Slattery, and board chairperson Anne O’Sullivan.

Even with that ironed out, visas had to be sorted, they needed to find a home for their dog, and they had to arrange the renting-out of their house in Killarney.

It’s been a challenging few weeks, but both are confident it’ll be worth it to experience a way of life few Irish people could even imagine.

“It would be one of the more developed African countries, but when you come away from there, you do get a totally different perspective,” Amy says. “I was always one who loved full wardrobes of new clothes but, genuinely, I’ve not been as bad since I went out there in 2019, your perspective completely changes.

“You see them over there, some people have nothing, but they’re so happy…even though they might be living in the most horrific circumstances, they don’t see it as a barrier. You have children here with the world at their feet, and then you’ve Kenyan children who’ve absolutely nothing, they barely get one meal a day from a feeding programme, and you ask them what they want to do, they’ll say ‘I want to be a surgeon, or a doctor, or a dentist.’ And some of them go on to do jobs like that!

“You know yourself as a journalist, you’re never switched off,” Amy adds. “You’re wondering what you’ve missed, what stories the other places have. So my family have been very good about this; mom knows it will be more laid back and I won’t put so much pressure on myself.

“The priority will be enjoying our lives. You don’t go to Africa to build up your savings. You might work all week here and have very little time to make memories and do nice things, whereas over there, the things you get to see, you might only get once chance to do it.”