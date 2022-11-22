Kerry packs a punch at national Karate competition

Michael Burton (Milltown) pictured with his silver medal and Tommy O’Connor (Milltown) with his bronze medal.

Team of three: Seamus O’Hara (65 years old), Les Handlemann (76 years old) and Galway Johnson (83 years old) all from Lios Póil who competed in the competition.

Kerry Martial Arts School were well represented this past weekend at the Karate Ireland National competition. Members from all over the county were represented with participants from Killarney, Milltown, Tralee, Lios Póil, Ceann Trá, Listowel and Killorglin taking part.

The event took take place on Saturday at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Chief Sensei Charles of Kerry Martial Arts School couldn’t be prouder of his students, saying that everyone who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“Everyone was so happy, the parents were all so happy. The competition started at nine o’clock and it didn’t finish until eight o’clock, it was a long and tiring day, some of us drove back home that night and others stayed overnight in Dublin and everyone had a great day, I’m so proud of them!” he said.

“The students involved are from all over Kerry, there is such a good mix. This was the biggest competition in Ireland, it happens only once every year. We will be hosting upcoming competitions for Kerry in the future and we are hosting a big competition next July in Killarney. That is an international tournament with cash prizes. We’re hoping to attract professional athletes for that, it’s going to be a big event.”

“Karate is becoming more and more popular, especially in the colleges, it’s very big. Karate is now included as a scholarship in many colleges around the country. One of my students who goes to University of Limerick actually went to Japan to compete and the costs of the trip were covered by the University,” Charles finished.

Described by Charles as the “highlight” of the day, three members of the Lios Póil Club gave a demonstration that received a standing ovation. Seamus O’Hara, aged 65, Les Handlemann, aged 76 and Galway Johnson, aged 83 are all black belts and the audience were said to be blown away by their performance.

Bronze medal winners on the day were: Ethan Kelleher (Killarney), Silva Bates (Lios Póil), Sarah Burton (Milltown), Amy Mangan (Killorglin), Ella Sayers (Tralee), Ashling Galvin (Lios Póil), Tommy O’Connor (Milltown), Radomir Ostruszka (Milltown), Michael Walsh (Listowel), Aden Field (Killorglin), Kieran McCarthy (Milltown), Jack Quinlan (Lios Póil), Cian Ó’Moráin (Ceann Trá), Thomas Galvin (Lios Póil), Tam Brick (Killorglin), Rio O’Keefe (Lios Póil) and Agatha Neri (Milltown)

Silver medal winners on the day were: Connie Horgan (Tralee), Maud Hickey (Killarney), Michael Burton (Milltown), Amy Mangan (Killorglin), Tommy O’Connor (Milltown), David Coppenger (Tralee) and Daniel Coppenger (Tralee)

Gold medal winners on the day were: Charles Neri (Milltown), Eileen O’Riordan (Tralee), David Coppenger (Tralee), Oscar Matthews (Lios Póil) and Luca O’Brien-Leahy (Killorglin).