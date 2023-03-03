Kerry

Kerry nurse drove drunk after bad news

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Killarney woman who was stopped by gardaí driving erratically was found to be driving with excess alcohol.

Eileen Joy (57) of Upper Gortagullane, Mangerton Road, Killarney came before Killarney District Court charged with the offence. She pleaded guilty and was convicted. 

