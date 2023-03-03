Kerry nurse drove drunk after bad news

A Killarney woman who was stopped by gardaí driving erratically was found to be driving with excess alcohol.

Eileen Joy (57) of Upper Gortagullane, Mangerton Road, Killarney came before Killarney District Court charged with the offence. She pleaded guilty and was convicted.

The court heard in evidence that Ms Joy was stopped at East Avenue Road, Killarney, on November 14, 2021, after gardaí noticed the car being driven in a dangerous manner and subsequently stopped it.

She was arrested and conveyed to Killarney Garda Station where a subsequent blood test gave a reading of 257mgs of alcohol per 100mls blood.

Judge David Waters noted the reading and said it was ‘very very high’. The legal drink driving limit is 50mgs of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

The court heard that Ms Joy has no previous convictions. Her solicitor Padraig O'Connell said that a conviction for drink-driving will have serious consequences for her as she will no longer be able to drive to work and therefore will not be able to work.

The court heard she is a nurse who had retired but came back to work to help during the Covid pandemic.

She received bad news that she had cancer and went into an off-licence, bought alcohol, drank it and was detected by gardaí, the court was told.

Mr O’Connell sought a postponement of the mandatory driving ban given the consequences it will have on Ms Joy who he said be ‘unemployable’ going forward.

"Works takes her to Limerick and Cork,” he said adding that the entire incident was an ‘unfortunate misdemeanour’

Judge Waters convicted and fined her €350 and she was disqualified from driving for three years. He postponed the disqualification until August 27.