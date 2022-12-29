Kerry news review 2022 – The September stories that grabbed your attention

13-year old Jack De Bromhead who died in an accident at Glenbeigh races this year.

Below is a selection of stories that were grabbing people’s attention in Kerry last May

Tributes to late Jack

‘A one of a kinf child’ is how Heather and Henry De Bromhead - parents to Jack - described their loving son, who died tragically in a horse-riding accident accident at the Glenbeigh Races.

Tributes to Jack have flowed from all walks of life as people struggle to come to terms with the death of the 13-year-old.

Jack’s parents issued a moving tribute just hours after their son’s death.

“He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day - an over brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh,” his parents statement read.

Gardaí injured in attacks

A female Garda and a male colleague received injuries to their heads in the course in the course of policing two seperate, late night incidents in North Kerry.

In the first incident, a female Garda’s head was smashed against a wall during a fracas she was attempting to calm.

In the second, a male Garda was spat at and head-butted in the face while trying to effect the arrest of a man during a public order disturbance.

Don is hailed as hero

World-famous fashion designer and Ballyheigue native Don O’Neill and 67-year-old Donal Hanley have both been hailed as heroes today after the pair were involved in the dramatic rescue of a man who had gotten into difficulty in the water at Ballyheigue Beach.

Don and Donal were, thankfully, in the right place at the right time when they heard the man’s calls for help. This was after he had been pulled out to sea by a rip current. They both leapt into action without hesitation.

Tributes paid to John

Tributes are paid to the late John Sheehy, an ‘absolute gentleman’ who died in a single vehicle crash outside Abbeyfeale.

The family of the Duagh man who was killed just miles from his home in a single vehicle accident have spoken of their deep shock and pain on his tragic loss.

News of his tragic death sent shockwaves through the communities of Duagh and Abbeyfeale where he is remembered with deep affection.

James’ first ever flight

A Resident of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home in Listowel takes his first ever flight – at the tender age of 86.

These were exciting days for Kilmorna native James Gould, but Áras Mhuire manager Trish Parkes said nobody could be more deserving of this when you consider James’s incredible efforts to keep morale high at the home during the worst days of the COVID pandemic.

James’ day out included catching a glimpse of Garth Brooks; visiting the GPO; having a pint of Guinness and some champagne at the Shelbourne; and stopping off in McDonald’s on the way home for his first Big Mac.

Tributes to runner

Tributes have poured in from across the county and further afield to talented runner Thomas Bubendorfer.

Thomas was tragically killed while out for a run in Madrid last week. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the running community many of whom new and ran with Thomas down through the years.

Originally from Austria, Thomas and his family lived in Caragh Lake in Kerry for many years before moving to Wicklow, but the family were well-known in the county.

TIRC wins main award

Tralee International Resource Centre are big winners at the Kerry Community Awards.

The group last night were chosen from amongst 19 other very deserving and worthy groups to be the Overall Winners at the latest outing of the Kerry Community Awards.

The award is just reward for the work the group has done in 2022, helping the influx of Ukrainian refugees who arrived