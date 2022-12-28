Kerry news review 2022 – The May stories that grabbed your attention

Below is a selection of stories that were grabbing people’s attention in Kerry last May

Tributes to renowned photographer

Tributes are paid to the late, great Joe Hanley after the much loved and hugely popular local photographer passed away after a ling battle with illness.

News of his death was treated with shock and tremendous sadness across the county and especially in Tralee where he had lived for most of his life.

Given Joe’s tremendous good nature and his relentlessly upbeat and positive attitude, the volume of tributes that flew in for the former soldier takes no-one by surprise and Joe, no doubt, would have appreciated them all enormously.

Tributes to Tatenda

Tributes are paid to a mother of four children who passed away just hours after giving birth at University Hospital Kerry.

Tatenda Faith Mukwata, who was in her thirties, was described as a wonderful mother and friend to all that knew her.

University Hospital Kerry confirm that an investigation is underway after the death of the mother who died just hours after giving birth to her daughter, Eva.

She leaves behind four daughters - Rutendo (18), Sherley (12), Munashe (11) and Baby Eva.

Happy hour in Killarney

The pints were flowing for the lucky customers of Courtney’s Bar, Plunkett Street, Killarney - all free of charge courtesy of well-known musician Paul Heaton who marked his 60th birthday.

The lead singer of The Beautiful South and a member of the chart-topping Housemartins – famous for hits such as the apt ‘Happy Hour’– may have been back home in the UK but he decided to put €1,000 each behind 60 bars across Ireland and the UK to mark his big birthday, allowing punters to enjoy a few very welcome free pints.

Courtney’s in Killarney was the only Kerry bar on the list, and more than a few gathered for the special occasion having read about the gesture on social media.

Kerry player injured

A KERRY minor footballer is recovering from serious injuries following a vicious attack in a nightclub hours after the county’s win over Cork in the Minor Munster Football Championship.

The Kerryman understands the young player was subjected to the unprovoked attack in a toilet in the nightclub where a local school debs was in full swing at the time.

Thatch bar closure

Joanne Riordan and John O’Connor of The Thatch Bar & Restaurant in Lisselton say they are devastated at having to close their business due to a combination of crippling costs and staff shortages.

The closure of the popular North Kerry establishment comes as a major blow to the locality.

“We are just devastated. We’ve put our life and soul into this place. I’m from the area and it’s another blow for rural communities. But we just couldn’t go on like we were,” said Joanne.

Tributes paid to Donal

Hollywood star and Killarney native Michael Fassbender paid a moving and heart-felt tribute to the late Donal Courtney, someone who had been a mentor and a friend to him since he was a teenager.

Tributes have been flowing in for the late Killarney man after his shock passing at the age of 52 after a shirt illness.

Donal was known nationally and internationally for his incredible performance in the one-man show, ‘God Has No Country’ - a play written by Donal himself - where he played Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty.

‘Save our school...’

A CAMPAIGN gets underway gets underway by the Black Valley community to save their local school following a decision by Bishop Ray Browne to close the facility.

The decision to close the school causes great upset in the local community.

“This [the closure] we feel will be the end of our community in the long term,” said spokesperson Ann Marie O’Donoghue.