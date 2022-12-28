Kerry news review 2022 - The June stories that grabbed your attention

Fiona Griffin who had the adventure of a life-time in the US on a J1.

Below is a selection of stories that were grabbing people’s attention in Kerry last June

Paris final fiasco

Sportsfile photographer and Tralee native Brendan Moran reflected about the fiasco about the Champions League Final fiasco at the Stade de France in Paris where Real Madrid defeated Liverpool.

The controversial European Cup Final resulted in thousands of fans being locked out of the stadium. The police have also been accused of taking a heavy-handed approach.

‘The police response was typical of French and Parisian culture’ said the photographer.

Photos stolen for Tinder

The chairman of the Seanad, Mark Daly, calls on authorities to take swift action after his image was used as part of a money-swindling operation on Tinder.

Several of the Kerry-based senator Mark Daly’s photos were used on the dating app by scammers who conned huge sums of money from women.

The campaign appears to have been primarily centred on New Zealand.

“I am obviously horrified at the idea that unbeknown to me my image could be used in such awful activity especially where people have been defrauded. I am genuinely shocked that my picture could be taken and used like this,” the Senator said.

Tourists narrow escape

Tourists travelling in South Kerry have a narrow escape when their bus and a crane were involved in a serious road collision on the main Loobridge-to-Kilgarvan road (R569).

The incident is believed to have occurred after a crane hit the front of a bus carrying 29 tourists. It’s understood the driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Up to seven ambulances attended the scene, and approximately eight tourists were treated on the roadside for cuts, bruises and shock.

Fassbender disaster

Killarney native and star actor turned race car driver Michael Fassbender endures quite a torrid time behind the wheel, crashing numerous times while taking part in the 2022 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans event in France.

Fassbender was declared ‘okay’ by Porsche after the 45-year-old caused a red flag at the event after spinning out of control and into the barriers during his debut race.

Retiree on a J1 visa

Fiona Griffin, a retired grandmother from Oakpark in Tralee makes national headlines after, at the age of 66, she jets off for the summer to Camp Clearwater in Wisconsin where she is going to be working as an Activities Counsellor on a J1 visa.

It is the realisation of a long-held dream for Fiona who told The Kerryman that she is having a ‘whale of a time’.

“I just retired in April so now is the time to do this. I’m fit and able and healthy so I’m seizing the chance now. We never know what’s going to happen to us in life so I said to myself ‘this is my opportunity now to go’ and that got the ball rolling,” she said.

‘We want justice...’

A Tralee native calls on people to come forward and talk about any abuse they may have witnessed at the hands of Christian Brothers in primary and secondary schools in town.

Edward Walsh, who now resides in England, said memories of abuse doled out to classmates in the 1950’s is something he’ll never forget.

“I definitely hope more people would talk. I think if they were encouraged to reach out, they would,” Mr Walsh said.

Tributes to Gerard

Gerard Curtin was remembered as a wonderful father and husband; a hard-working and well-respected colleague and farmer; and a pillar of the community in North Kerry.

The 57-year old sadly passed away at Cork University Hospital following a tragic accident involving a ride-on lawnmower back in April.