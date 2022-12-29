Kerry news review 2022 – The December stories that grabbed your attention

Below is a selection of stories that were grabbing people’s attention in Kerry last May

Parish rallies to priest

Popular Kerry priest Fr Brendan Walsh said he is ‘humbled and moved’ by the warm response of parishioners after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Parish Priest of Causeway and Ballyduff spoke about the exceptional warmth of locals and their unique ability to rally together in times of strife.

“The people in Causeway, Ballyduff and Ballyheigue have been immense. It’s when something like this happens that the goodness and kindness of people comes to the fore like never before,” Fr Walsh said.

Mayor: ‘I’m no racist’

Mayor of Kerry John Francis Flynn has hit back at criticism over comments he made calling for a cap on the numbers of Ukrainian refugees, saying he will never apologise for speaking up for the equality of Irish people.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor called for a cap on refugees at last week’s Kenmare MD meeting as local services were under strain due to an escalating number of war-torn refugees. This led to some councillors rallying against Cllr Flynn over his views.

Tributes paid to Marie

Tributes flowed for the late Marie Murphy at her Funeral Mass as the community gathered to say goodbye to the well-known Killarney woman.

Marie (62) from Aughacureen, tragically died in a crash crash on Rock Road in Killarney.

Her love of travel and her trips to Russia and China were recalled at her Funeral Mass. So too was her prowess on the football field and in athletics in her early days.

Paramedic hailed a hero

A Kenmare mother has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the paramedics who helped save her new-born baby girl who had stopped breathing while she gave birth to twins at home in her kitchen.

Rachael O’Sullivan’s twins, Amber and Ryan, were born at home with the aid of the Kenmare Ambulance Crew who helped deliver the two babies within minutes of each other on a trolley in the kitchen in August.

Now, Rachael wants to pay tribute to her hero who helped save Amber after she stopped breathing as, without his actions, it could have been a very different story.

Engagement news

The news that Cahersiveen man Anthony Riordan was officially an engaged man was broken in a very unusual manner this month – on the news itself!

Anthony and his new fianceé Emma Cronin revealed the big announcement accidentally to reporter Zara King of Virgin Media News on Monday, before they had told any of their friends and family what had happened.

“We started getting a load of messages from people congratulating us. There were messages from people I hadn’t heard from in a while and so then I knew that this was everywhere,” said Anthony.

Left out in the cold...

Kerry County Council’s (KCC)response in North Kerry to the cold snap has been sharply criticised by local Councillors, with Ballybunion-based Robert Beasley (Sinn Féin) saying roads in his part of the region had been ‘completely neglected’.

Another councillor, Mike Kennelly (Fine Gael), said that marking out just two North Kerry routes – the N69 to Tarbert, and the R555 between Abbeyfeale and Listowel – for ‘Priority 1’ treatment amounted to “victimisation” of the region’s more-rural parts.

120 homes in Tralee

A significant step in tackling Tralee’s urgent need for additional housing has been taken with the opening of 120 new social housing units in the town.

The new homes – split between four estates – were officially opened by Education Minister and Tralee based Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

