Kerry News Review 2022 – September sees IFA row gather steam

2022 will go down as an exceptionally turbulent year for the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Kerry branch, and a lot of healing remains to be done to avoid further fallout in 2023.

What was happening within the Kerry chapter became public knowledge in late summer when then-Vice Chairperson John Joe Mac Gearailt announced his resignation via a bombshell statement.

It transpired that he was one of three members of the county board subject to a formal complaint lodged with the IFA at national level, and the story took another twist when it became clear that the complaint had come from the Kerry Chairperson: Kenny Jones.

The process that followed ultimately upheld Jones’ complaint against Castlemaine farmer Michael O’Dowd, then the Dairy Chairperson, “related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones”. The IFA subsequently barred him from holding officership for at least two years.

A similar complaint was made against Mr Mac Gearailt – who was also Sheep Chairperson – but the investigation effectively ended after he resigned from the County Board. A third complaint against Forestry Chairperson Francis Foley – who is accused of undermining Mr Jones on WhatsApp and calling an Officers’ meeting without consulting him – remains on hold.

All three men have stoutly refuted that they did anything wrong and have sharply criticised the investigation process. Given the seriousness of the complaint made by Mr Jones, the IFA had delegated the investigation to an independent party – Gerard Dollard – and insisted the process was fair and in keeping with the Association’s rules.

Mr Jones himself broke his silence after Mr O’Dowd received a sanction, and he vowed to continue as County Chairperson, despite 10 officers having passed an unofficial vote of no confidence in his stewardship in October.

There was a clear split in the room in November when the County Executive met at the Manor West Hotel, and senior national IFA figures such as Damian McDonald (Director General) and Tim Cullinan (President) were among those in attendance for the fractious three-hour meeting.

But while the meeting ended without any concrete guarantees, there was considerable appetite among some to find a middle ground that could see the Kerry branch move on in 2023. Whether that comes to pass or not remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely we’ve heard the last of what has been a deeply divisive episode.