Kerry news review 2022 – November : Joy as long awaited Greenway routes finally open to public

THIS year saw two of the most eagerly anticipated and long-awaited tourism projects in the county finally open to the public.

The Tralee-Fenit Greenway and the North Kerry Greenway – two multi-million Euro projects that were decades in the making – opened, and their positive impact is already being felt.

The official 0pening of the two routes in late October was described as an historic day for the county.

The entire Tralee-Fenit greenway was originally due to open fully to the public in summer 2021, but COVID restrictions and a number of planning issues led to significant delays.

The first 6.5km stretch of the walking and cycling route – linking Fenit and The Spa – was opened by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in June.

However, planning issues and the needs for some extra minor works meant the opening of the full route was ultimately held up for another four months.

The full opening of the cycling and walking route – which follows the old Tralee-to-Fenit rail line – brought an end to a campaign that began in the mid 1980s, when the concept of a walking route along the train tracks was first proposed.

The greenway has been described as a game changer for both Tralee and Fenit, and the amenity will eventually be linked with Cockleshell Road and the Tralee Canal Walk.

The Fenit Greenway will also link with the North Kerry Greenway that connects Listowel and Abbeyfeale and which had a ‘soft opening’ to the public just a few weeks earlier at the beginning of October.

The North Kerry Route was officially opened by Junior Minister for Transport Hildegrade Naughton on the same day as the Tralee-Fenit route – October 28. The Mayors of Tralee and Listowel, Councillors Mikey Sheehy and Aoife Thornton, issued a joint statement to mark the occasion.

“This is a historic day for the county. The opening of two new greenway routes not only enhances the reputation of Kerry as a prime location for walking and cycling infrastructure, it also greatly enhances our tourism offering as well as the local economy,” they said.

“We can look forward in anticipation to the development of a new link between these two greenways as well as the development of the South Kerry Greenway and the linking of the various routes which will enable users to enjoy the county’s beautiful landscape,” said the Mayors.

Both Greenways have proven immediately popular, with huge numbers already using them on a daily basis.

A measure of their popularity could be seen in Listowel, where O’Sullivan Cycles reported a sharp increase in business which it attributed directly to the new greenway.

The well-known bike shop is now selling an average of three bikes a day, and has seen a massive increase in the sale of accessories such as helmets, bells, lights, and other bicycle equipment.

It is also hoped that the South Kerry Greenway will prove to be similarly successful when it opens to the public in the coming years.

2022 has finally seen the project get off the ground, and work has now begun on the initial stages of the development of the Greenway.

It is hoped that sections of it will be opened in 2024. Council management have also said it is their intention to develop the entire 32km greenway.

Planning permission has only been granted for 27km, with a 5km section omitted, but this is to be revisited in 2023.

