Kerry News Review 2022 - May Highs and lows for Buckley and Fassbender

Jessie Buckley in the press room after winning the Best Actress in a Musical award for Cabaret at the Laurence Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: PA

We wonder at the end of each year how Killarney’s own Jessie Buckley can top the 12 months that preceded, yet 2022 will surely go down as her best to date.

It could not have had a better start, with the announcement in early February that she had bagged her first Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actress.

Ms Buckley secured the nomination for her performance in support of Oscar-winner Olivia Colman in ‘The Lost Daughter’. Colman plays Leda Caruso, while Buckley plays the character’s younger self.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be for the Fargo and Wild Rose star as she just missed out on taking home the gold. Despite this, though, the people of Kerry and Killarney say they remain immensely proud of what she has achieved.

She was up against stiff competition in the category with actresses such as Kirsten Dunst, Judi Dench, Aunjanue Ellis and Ariana DeBose standing in her way, with DeBose going on to win the award for her role in the remake of ‘West Side Story’.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday, both Orna Cleary from Killarney Musical Society and Mayor of Killarney Marie Moloney said that it’s a matter of when, not if, Jessie gets her hands on her very own Oscar.

“She didn’t get her statuette...but I’m sure there’ll be one down the line. She’s going from strength to strength and it’s lovely to see. It’s lovely to watch this unbelievable, natural progression. It’s just fabulous,” said Orna.

“I’m very confident that it’s the first of many nominations for her. She’s such a talented person and we’re very, very proud of her here in Killarney, she’s done us all so proud,” said Marie.

“To even get a nomination is difficult, so it’s a huge achievement for her. We knew she had star quality from the very beginning. It all started with Killarney Musical Society, and it went from there to last night when she was up there with the best of them. She was destined for it and she was determined, and she worked hard and she’s reaping the rewards of that hard work now,” Marie continued.

Fast forward to April, and this time it was Jessie’s name read out from the stage as she picked up the ‘Best Actress in a Musical’ Olivier award for her performance as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret.

Jessie – who received a standing ovation from the audience as her name was called out – appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she received a huge hug from her co-star, Eddie Redmayne, and speaking as she collected her prize at London’s Royal Albert Hall, she expressed her delight at being part of such a wonderful group of people.

“This is like my worst nightmare and my biggest dream all at once!” she said, before going on to thank all of those involved in the production, even going so far as jokingly calling Redmayne an “eejit” for asking her to do the play in the first place.

“It’s such a huge privilege to be part of this community, which I consider my family. Thank you for welcoming me in all those years ago. This is just so lovely” she said.

Cabaret proved to be the show of shows at this year’s awards, taking home a hugely impressive seven gongs out of its 11 nominations on the night. The winners included Redmayne, who was named as recipient of the ‘Best Actor in a Musical’ award.

In a sign of how highly thought of Jessie has become amongst the cream of the crop of the acting world, Redmayne revealed, as he collected his award, that he had only agreed to do the play as long as Jessie would be his co-star.

“There’s one more person. Jessie Buckley, this would never have happened...Every night, getting to introduce her singing ‘Cabaret’ and then getting to peek through the curtain and watch her roar that track was the stuff that dreams are made of. You are of the greats and thank you for that privilege,” Redmayne said.

On the music front, Jessie once more proved that her list of talents is near endless after the award-winning actress was, back in July, named among this year’s Mercury Prize nominees for her album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

Speaking about the Mercury nomination at the launch of the 2022 Mercury Prize, Jessie told NME that she and Bernard were “feeling great” and “proud” after news of their nomination was announced.

Asked what they thought it was about their record that spoke to people, Jessie jokingly said that she had no idea.

“I’ve no idea. That’s literally up to them. I don’t think you can ever be objective from the inside out and it’ll probably be 20 years down the line and we’ll put it on, not having heard it for 20 years, and we’ll be like ‘oh, that’s what it was’ but yeah, nothing to do with me,” she laughed.

For another Killarney native and star, Michael Fassbender, 2022 will be remembered for far more poignant reasons following the death of his close friend and mentor, Donal Courtney, who passed away in May following a short battle with illness.

Donal was someone who had been a mentor and a friend to Fassbender since he was a teenager.

Donal was credited with introducing a young Fassbender to acting, and the pair had recently established an acting school –the West End School of Arts – in the ‘12 Years A Slave’ star’s old childhood home in Killarney.

Fassbender wrote in his tribute to Donal, posted on the West End House School of Arts website, that since the pair met when he was just 17 years old, they had remained close and firm friends.

“The encounter was something that would change my life immeasurably. We remained firm friends ever since,” said Fassbender.

“The first thing that struck me about Donie was how he engaged with me as a peer and not a teenager.

Donie had “a positivity to him that was absolutely infectious and an endless generosity both as a performer and human being”, he added.

Fassbender wrote that not only was Donal hugely talented as an actor, but he also possessed wonderful qualities as a person first and foremost:

“His talent was as much a force of nature as it was eminent. His sense of human nature was uncanny.

“He would make himself the butt of the joke so everyone around him could gain confidence from it.

“He understood people’s insecurities very well because he wore his own on his sleeve. Showing personal vulnerabilities so you could feel safe revealing yours. He was kind, just and honest, with a wicked sense of humour,” he continued.

“He is remembered by his family first and foremost, which for him was where his inspiration, joy and heart belonged.

“The rest of us will feel blessed and lucky for whatever time we’ve been able to share in his company,” the tribute continued.

As for the future of the school that they had established together, Fassbender finished his tribute to Donal by saying that he and everyone involved in the school, a place that he said would be Donal’s “legacy”, would strive to continue on to honour his work.

“West End House School of Arts is Donie’s legacy, and we will do our very best to honour him through our work in this unique place that he created,” the tribute read.

“For me he will always be my mentor. I will call on him in times of hardship and crisis and celebrate moments of joy with him. He stays with me always,” Fassbender’s tribute concluded.