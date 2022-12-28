Kerry news review 2022 June – Three lives lost in Tralee and Killarney killings this year

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s following an incident in Tralee, County Kerry on Sunday May 22, 2022. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Killarney came under a dark cloud in August of this year following the brutal murder of Miriam Burns.

On August 15, Gardaí and paramedics were called to a house at Ardshanavooly housing estate after an alarm was raised at lunchtime when the body of a woman was found in suspicious circumstances.

Mrs Burns was discovered after friends and family had become concerned for her welfare – with relatives worried at being unable to contact her.

A neighbour entered the house and discovered her body.

Within a short time, the investigation was upgraded to murder. To date, no one has been charged with her killing.

Miriam was well-known in Killarney and was a much-loved grandmother and mother-of-four, and her death caused great sadness in the town.

The pensioner lived for most of her adult life in the Ardshanavooly area but was originally from Milltown.

She is from a large and highly respected family in south Kerry. Mrs Burns was known as an avid gardener and for the stunning roses she grew.

Councillor Donal Grady, who lives in Ardshanavooly, paid tribute to Mrs Burns, whom he knew personally, and he described as a wonderful mother and grandmother.

“The smiling lady is gone,” he said.

“This is a big loss to Killarney. She had a kind word for everyone. She had a smile for everyone – but now that smile is gone.

“This is a very close town. Everyone knows everyone else here, and her loss will be felt very deeply.”

Mrs Burns had lived in the housing estate since the 1970s and was known for her involvement in community groups and her preference to cycle to destinations around Killarney.

Neighbours said they would see Mrs Burns on her bicycle around the estate and the town centre on a near-daily basis.

Her neighbour, Ann Cronin, said it was “a desperate tragedy” for the estate, the family and the entire Killarney community: “She really was a lovely person. She was very good to her family, her friends and her neighbours.

“Everyone feels desperate, to be honest.”

At her funeral, her daughter, Sharon, spoke to the congregation about her mother, “a woman of substance, full of compassion and love”.

She commented on her strength of character, describing her as a “powerful” woman, and she thanked everyone who had supported the Burns family during the hardest week of their lives.

“We thank Killarney, Ardshan, everyone in Ireland who has honoured her,” she said.

Gardaí have continued to investigate her death and one man was arrested in the days following the incident.

The man, who is aged in his 50s and is understood to be known to Ms Burns, was questioned and released.

In May, summer in Tralee began on an awful note with the killing of well-known and respected local man Joseph Brosnan.

Mr Brosnan, who was aged in his 50s, was stabbed to death at an apartment in Abbeycourt Tralee – just off the main Town Square – after he had complained about music being played loudly in a nearby property.

Two men were arrested in connection with his death. Both were subsequently released without charge and, to date, no one has been charged in connection with Mr Brosnan’s killing.

In September, a major development took place in the investigation into two tragic deaths a decade ago.

On September 1, two men were arrested in connection with a fatal house fire at a house in the Killeen Heights estate in Tralee in May, 2012, that claimed the lives of Anthony O’Brien (30) and his five-year-old daughter, Nadine.

The child’s mother, Kelly O’Brien, escaped from the blaze by jumping from an upstairs window, breaking her leg in the process.

The house was gutted by the blaze, and Gardaí subsequently launched a criminal investigation into the fire following the receipt of forensic tests from the scene.

Little happened until September, when news of the pair’s arrest sent shockwaves around Tralee and stirred memories of the dreadful tragedy 10 years ago.

It subsequently emerged that a third man had been arrested in connection with the lethal blaze in June.

It is understood the three arrests all followed on from new information coming to light in relation to the blaze.

All three were released without charge and files on their cases have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In early October, an horrific incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee stunned the entire country.

On October 5, Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley, a 43-year-old father-of-seven from Killarney, was attacked by a group of men and suffered fatal stab wounds while leaving the cemetery having just attended the funeral of a family friend in Tralee.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed, by ambulance, the short distance to University Hospital Kerry, where he was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

Mr Dooley’s wife, Siobhan, also suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries in the course of the attack.

At this point, three men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, including his brother, Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Two other men, Mr Dooley’s cousin, Thomas Dooley (41); and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Jnr (20), both of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, have also been charged with Tom Dooley’s murder.

A juvenile, who can’t be named, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon at the time that Mr Dooley was attacked at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5.

Four other men – a 40-year-old arrested in Tralee, and a 32-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 35-year-old all arrested in Cork city – have also been questioned by detectives about the murder but were released without charge.

Mr Dooley was buried on October 13 beside his mother-in-law, Winnie McDonagh, in the McDonagh family plot at Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, County Offaly, following requiem Mass locally.

Gardai mounted a major security operation, deploying the Armed Support Unit, Public Order Unit and Mounted Support Unit, as well as regular-uniform and detective members of the force.

But the funeral passed off without incident amid scenes of great grief and sadness as Mr Dooley was remembered as a loving husband and father to his seven children, who range in age from eight to 22.