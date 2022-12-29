Kerry news review 2022 –December: Healy-Rae brothers make plenty of headlines in the political world in 2022

There is one thing you can guarantee in Kerry: the Healy-Rae brothers will grab headlines, not only in their home county but also nationally. Once again, Michael and Danny Healy-Rae led much debate this year.

Like them or not, they’re not afraid to stand up and talk on the issues in the political sphere.

One of Danny Healy-Rae’s missives this year was on the reintroduction of wolves to Ireland.

He rubbished suggestions by Killian McLaughlin, Donegal native and founder of Wild Ireland animal sanctuary, that wolves be reintroduced.

Mr McLaughlin believes reintroducing wolves to the countryside could create an ecosystem in which deer levels would be regulated naturally.

“There wouldn’t be a child, chicken or lamb left in the country if we did this…We know going back that wolves had no problem in taking babies or children. That’s just a ridiculous idea,” said Danny Healy-Rae

Both brothers kept the views of their constituents and their fight for rural Ireland high on the political agenda, taking aim at the banning of turf sales and ploughing, as well as hitting out at the ongoing cost-of-living crisis that has dominated politics throughout the year and which all Kerry TDs have been been vocal on.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae was very critical of the ‘turf wars’ and said “people of Ireland won’t accept the ban on the sale of turf”.

In another Dáil debate in 2022, Michael received some criticism in a row with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over Shannon LNG when Deputy Healy-Rae said to the Tánaiste, ‘off with you with the airy-fairies and see how far it will get you’.

The Tánaiste took umbrage and hit back by saying what the Deputy had said ‘was not nice’. Deputy Healy-Rae strenuously denied it was a homophobic comment.

Both TDs have also strongly criticised housing policies, with Deputy Michael Healy-Rae hitting out at those who believe they have a solution.

“They would not know one end of a shovel from the other. They could not build one block on top of another. If we were relying on them, they would not be able to house a hen,” he said.

Michael Healy-Rae’s son, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae, lost his appeal against two assault convictions and stepped down from the Joint Policing Committee. He said he did so in order to avoid the committee’s good work being overshadowed.

Kerry is one of the lucky counties in having its very own Minister, and a Minister with a leading portfolio. Education Minister Norma Foley certainly wore that title this year making it her business to visit schools across the county and, in many cases, announcing good news for schools who have long sought funding in her own constituency.

It was a similar situation for funding for Kerry’s MTU, with Minister Foley ensuring that the education facility continues to grow.

The Tralee-based Minister has had a busy year but one that went smoothly as she settled into the role, and changes to the Leaving Cert and delayed Junior Cert results, though criticised, didn’t create a storm either.

Deputy Brendan Griffin was in the spotlight at the end of this year when it emerged he turned down a Junior Ministry position in the latest Government reshuffle. It has been said this was due to family commitments, but Deputy Griffin has remained tight-lipped on the situation.

Away from Dáil business, the Mayor of Kerry landed himself in a political row over Ukrainians when he said that Kerry should not accept any more refugees as the county had done its share to help.

He has staunchly refused to change this position and says his comments are not racist but instead highlight the reality of the situation.

This political debate is one that is likely to rumble on through 2022.

And while Kerry has plenty of its own politicians, the Kingdom can now also lay some claim to two leading US politicians.

Democrat Kathy Hochul became the first woman to be elected as New York Governor after she secured 52 per cent of the vote against her Republican rival, Lee Zeldin, in 2022.

Gov Hochul’s grandfather, John, is from Cutteen in the Maharees and was the founder and president of the North American GAA in Buffalo. Hochul’s father, Jack, also played football with Buffalo GAA in upstate New York, where the family settled.

Hochul is immensely proud of her Kerry links. In 2021, she met with former Fianna Fáil Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney on a visit to New York for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Kerry can also lay claim to the Governor of Massachusetts Maura Healey, who became the first openly gay elected chief executive of a US state when she was elected in the US mid-term elections in November. She is also the first female first citizen of her state.

Governor Maura Healey’s paternal grandparents were Jeremiah Healey from Kilgarvan and his wife, Margaret Healey (née Riordan) from Macroom.