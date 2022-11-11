Kerry

Kerry musician, Junior Brother, honoured to be in the running at upcoming RTÉ Folk Awards

Kilcummin man Ronan Kealy who is most likely better known as musician Junior Brother, was this month nominated for two awards at the upcoming 2022 RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards which will take place in Dublin this Thursday, November 17. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

Kilcummin musician Ronan Kealy – who is better known by his musical moniker, Junior Brother – is no doubt hoping that this coming Thursday will be another major highlight in a career that has already produced some incredible moments for the 29-year-old.

The Kerry musician has been nominated in two categories at the upcoming RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards which take place at Vicar Street in Dublin this coming Thursday, November 17. He has been nominated in the ‘Best Folk Singer’ category while his new album, The Great Irish Famine, has also been nominated in the ‘Best Folk Album’ category.

