Kerry musician, Junior Brother, honoured to be in the running at upcoming RTÉ Folk Awards

Kilcummin musician Ronan Kealy – who is better known by his musical moniker, Junior Brother – is no doubt hoping that this coming Thursday will be another major highlight in a career that has already produced some incredible moments for the 29-year-old.

The Kerry musician has been nominated in two categories at the upcoming RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards which take place at Vicar Street in Dublin this coming Thursday, November 17. He has been nominated in the ‘Best Folk Singer’ category while his new album, The Great Irish Famine, has also been nominated in the ‘Best Folk Album’ category.

Under the pseudonym of Junior Brother, Ronan has amassed over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, been chosen as The Irish Times’ Best Irish Act of 2019 and nominated for the 2019 Choice Music Prize for Album of the Year. In addition to this, his debut album “Pull The Right Rope” – described as “trailblazing” – also saw Kealy garner two nominations at the 2019 RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, for Best Folk Album and Best Emerging Folk Act.

Similarly, vigorous approval from modern-day Irish figureheads such as the Rubberbandits and Cillian Murphy has furthered Junior Brother's stock, the latter playing Junior Brother several times on his BBC Radio 6 Music Show. Along-side further airplay, his television performances include appearances on RTÉ’s the Tommy Tiernan show, Other Voices and the Choice Music Prize Awards night in Vicar Street.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Ronan was understandably delighted at receiving the nominations.

"It's great news. It's lovely to be included on such a nice list with so many other great artists, a lot of whom are much more folk-oriented that what my own work would be. It makes me feel like I must be doing something right," he said with a laugh.

"Just to be nominated and just to be group with other acts and bands that you admire and appreciate is wonderful. I've been nominated for 'Best Folk Singer' and my latest album is up for the 'Best Folk Album' as well so it's great to see your own work being acknowledged by an institution like the RTÉ Folk Awards, especially when it [the album] is something a bit different,” he continued.

Speaking about his latest album, Ronan went on to say that the response to it has been amazing so far.

"It [the album] came out in September and the vinyl will be out shortly. The reception to the album has been great and all the reviews have been fantastic. People seem to be really taking it in a lovely way. It's great to get the feedback at the shows as well and it's just lovely to have the album out there in the world."

"This album in particular took a long time to make so there was a long while before people actually heard it so that long wait makes the reception it's gotten all the more meaningful. Seeing people reacting to it and reacting to it in the moment at the gigs especially, it's what it's all about."

As for the future, Ronan has two shows upcoming in his native Kerry to look forward to – one in Killorglin on November 26 while the other will a series of shows at ‘Other Voices’ in Dingle from December 2 to December 4 – before he gets to work on more projects to start 2023.

"I've an EP recorded and I've an album written so there won't be too long of a rest," he laughed.

To follow Ronan on Facebook, head to his Junior Brother page here and go to to his bandcamp page here.