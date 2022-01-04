Kerry Mountain Rescue Team record its busiest season since 1966

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) out on a training exercise in harsh weather conditions. KMRT recorded its busiest season in over 50 years in 2021.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) recorded its busiest year in 2021 since the organisation was established in 1966.

A post-pandemic surge in outdoor activity is being cited as one contributor to the escalation in mountain treks, while the good summer weather and mild autumn and winter periods were also thought to be factors.

Up to December 24, KMRT dealt with 68 callouts in 2021, compared with 27 call-outs for the same period in 2020. The summer months were listed as the busiest time for KMRT, with a large increase in visitors to the mountains in the southwest reported.

PRO with Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, Colm Burke, said most incidents occurred in the McGillycuddy’s Reeks with several others occurring on the Dingle and Beara peninsulas. Slips, falls and lost parties accounted for the vast majority of incidents, with an unfortunately high percentage of serious injuries.

“Though accidents can and do happen to even the most experienced mountaineers, the main trend in incidents during the year involved a significant number of poorly prepared and ill-equipped parties on the hills,” said Colm.

He explained that while it is ‘fantastic’ to see the increase in popularity of mountain sports in recent years, he strongly advised people, especially those who are new to the mountains, to ensure they research their chosen activity well in advance and employ the services of a guide or join a club to learn the skills required for a safe and enjoyable adventure.

As well as the 68 responses to calls for assistance in 2021, KMRT assisted 89 people in total, with one fatality recorded.

Over 3,000 rescue hours were clocked by the team through the year. KMRT currently has a team of 35 volunteers ready to respond to emergencies. Training is regularly carried out, for which 21,000 hours were set aside in 2021.

This training involves essential, core skills such as first aid; casualty care and evacuation; technical rope work; navigation, 4x4, and radio communications were all refreshed; while newer skills and techniques were practiced in all types of weather conditions.

As KMRT is a voluntary organisation that provides a vital service in the county, it depends to a large extent on donated funds throughout the year. The figures for 2021 clearly show that the team relies on resources as much as manpower to do their job professionally.

“The team relies heavily on donations to meet our annual running costs, and we very much appreciate the effort that donors and fund-raisers make in this regard,” said Colm.

“As well as contributing to regular running costs, fundraising efforts by individuals and local businesses in 2021 have allowed us to procure additional technical and medical equipment, ensuring that the team is equipped to the highest standards for the year ahead,” he added.

With short winter days, cold weather and dark skies still to come over the next month or so, KMRT is appealing with people to be sensible and prepared when considering a trip to the mountains. The advice from KMRT is that it is more important than ever to plan to ensure you stay safe out on the mountains.

“As the winter sets in, there are a few key safety considerations for those heading into the mountains. Be aware, and make sure you start your walk or climb early enough in the day,” said Colm.

“Be aware of what time it gets dark and allow for rapid changes in the weather too. Plan your day and route, taking into consideration a reliable mountain-weather forecast.

“Leave a route plan with a responsible person. Don’t forget to keep an eye on the weather during the day.

“People should always be prepared to turn back or take a shorter route. The mountains will still be there another day,” he added.