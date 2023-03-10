Kerry Mountain Rescue Team issues winter climbing warning – ‘don’t let your enthusiasm outstrip your experience’

Following on from Wednesday night’s dramatic and successful operation by members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue team who braved extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall to rescue a group of six climbers on Carrauntoohill, the group today issued a warning to all who are tempted to go climbing in these icy and snowy conditions.

Gerry Christie is one of the group’s PRO’s and he told The Kerryman this week that experience in winter climbing is vital.

“My stock advice is don’t let your enthusiasm outstrip your experience. If you are not used to winter climbing, go with someone who is used to it and listen to what they tell you, or do a course or even join a club."

“In the old days, there was this notion that we built up our experience gradually, now I think there’s this idea of ‘just add water – I’m going to be a winter mountaineer, let's go’. You have to learn the basics first and go from there.”

On Wednesday night's rescue operation, Gerry said that, for members of the KMRT, it was not as dramatic as it looked and that it’s a situation they train for regularly.

“Looking at the photos and videos, I realised that for people not used to situations like that, it would look seriously dramatic but from where we are standing, it’s not that dramatic, we’re operating within our comfort zone. The conditions on Wednesday were challenging but that’s why we log all the hours of training,” he continued.