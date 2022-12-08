Kerry motorists warned to take care amid icy road conditions around the county

The cold spell has well and truly hit Kerry this morning with hazardous road conditions being reported in locations around the county including on the main Tralee to Killarney road (N22) where several minor accidents have already been reported.

Roads in North Kerry have also been affected with several location said to have black ice which is affecting school routes in the area.

Motorists in Kerry are being warned to take care in icy road conditions around the county this morning, made worse by sleet and rain in some parts of the county.

There has also been accidents on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road and the Tralee to Killorglin road is also reported to be dangerous.

Council crews are currently treating the N21 (Tralee to Limerick) and N22 routes following rainfall and will continue to respond to incidents through the day.

Conditions around Killarney including on footpaths are also icy and pedestrians and motorists are both advised to take care.

Caution is also advised on the N70 between Killorglin and Glenbeigh and around Beaufort.

Temperatures have plummeted across the county and are set to remain below freezing for much of the weekend dropping as low as -3C on Saturday and Sunday according to Met Eireann.

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow warnings for low temperatures and icy conditions and is forecasting severe frost and ice up until next Monday, with uncertainty beyond that.

The Road Safety Authority has warned drivers should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces.