Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry mother took golf club to neighbours’ apartment during dispute

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A 34-year-old mother, armed with a golf club, went to a neighbouring apartment and caused damage to four double-glazed windows, Listowel District Court has heard.

Bernadette Finnucane – with addresses at Apartment 4, College Cross, Listowel; and 3 College Cross, Listowel – pleaded guilty at Thursday’s court sitting to two separate criminal-damage matters.

Privacy