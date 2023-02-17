Kerry mother took golf club to neighbours’ apartment during dispute

A 34-year-old mother, armed with a golf club, went to a neighbouring apartment and caused damage to four double-glazed windows, Listowel District Court has heard.

Bernadette Finnucane – with addresses at Apartment 4, College Cross, Listowel; and 3 College Cross, Listowel – pleaded guilty at Thursday’s court sitting to two separate criminal-damage matters.

The first, at 2 College Cross, Listowel, took place in March, 2020, and Ms Finnucane caused damage costing €2,900 to several apartment-complex windows and a main-door window. Garda evidence outlined that Ms Finnucane initially denied involvement, but subsequent DNA evidence placed her at the scene. Gardaí said Ms Finnucane and the injured parties were known to each other and were in dispute at the time.

On September 9, 2021, Ms Finnucane went to 2 College Cross with a golf club and started banging on the apartment’s front door. She subsequently caused damage to four double-glazed windows at the property.

Ms Finnucane has 29 previous convictions, the most recent of which related to an offence in December 2021.

Her defence solicitor, Pat Mann, said the injured parties would be known to Judge David Waters. He said they are not the outright owners of the apartment.

He said that residents at the apartments in the location often “criss-cross” each other in corridors, and it can take very little for trouble to flare up.

Mr Mann said that his client is the mother of a 14-year-old boy. He said Ms Finnucane has not been in trouble since December, 2021 and added that the situation at the location on Ballygologue Road has slowly improved. He explained that Ms Finnucane attends a consultant psychiatrist once a month and receives great assistance from her mother.

Judge Waters suspended a three-month prison sentence as Ms Finnucane has not been in trouble since the most-recent offence she was convicted of. He suspended the sentence for a period of two years.