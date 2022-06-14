Kerry mother pleads for children’s cancer services at UHK

Lorraine and her husband Dodi and their daughter Lily Anne are pleading for maintenance chemo services at UHK.

Lorraine and her husband Dodi and their daughter Lily Anna who are pleading for basic children's cancer services at UHK.

Once a week seven year-old Tralee girl Lily Anna and her parents Lorraine and Dodi have to make the arduous 230km four hour journey to Cork University Hospital for maintenance chemotherapy. This is despite living only 10 minutes from University Hospital Kerry.

This weekly round trip is now something the family will face for another 12 months as Lily Anna continues her cancer battle.

Along with regular trips to Crumlin Children’s Hospital and University Hospital Kerry the family have a gruelling schedule made all the more difficult due to lack of children’s cancer services in Kerry.

Such is their frustration and anger that the Sebest family along with several other families in the same position are now forced to campaign for maintenance chemotherapy to be provided at UHK.

Lorraine has this week threatened to take her battle all the way to the Dáil as she pleads with the HSE and TD’s to allow sick children from Kerry get maintenance treatment at home instead of forcing them to travel hundreds of kilometres every month.

"We are not asking for full Oncology services .. We are not asking for a new building .. we are asking for a room with a few drips to get Chemotherapy,” she told The Kerryman this week.

The frustrated mother hit out the HSE and the South/South West Group for their lack of support for Kerry families who need vital cancer care for their children. At the time of going to print the group had not responded to press queries.

"They have a haematologist and the nurses trained to give Chemo so why can’t we get it in UHK?"

"One room is all we need and they can bring the kids in and the parents can support each other and children can be together. We don’t need a huge oncology unit, we just need a room.”

Lily Anna was rushed to Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital just days after her 7th birthday last July. The Sebest family found themselves in the middle of this living nightmare after Lily Anna got a bump on her hand while playing on a trampoline. She wasn't injured, but the swelling remained.

Though thinking little of it, Lorraine decided to take Lily Anna to A&E, and this decision set in motion a chain of events that ultimately saved Lily's life. Lily Anna was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer in her hand.

She has since ‘rang the bell’ in Crumlin marking a huge milestone in her cancer journey when she finished her very intensive and aggressive treatment. However, she must continue maintenance chemotherapy for 12 months.

Lily gets her bloods done at UHK before travelling to CUH for cancer treatment three out of every four weeks but then has to leave her local hospital to travel hundreds of kilometres to Cork to get chemotherapy.

Lily also needs to have a nerve test prior to chemotherapy but this can’t be done at UHK either and sometimes the results of this test prevent her getting treatment that week though she has made the journey to Cork regardless.

Lily Anna’s life and that of her family could be so much easier if UHK could just provide the basic chemotherapy services.

Even having her dressings done in UHK has proved difficult according to Lorraine as they often don’t have the basic equipment needed.

Lorraine can’t speak highly enough about the wonderful staff at the hospital who go above and beyond for the family.

"They are a great hospital over there but they have so little to work with. They are doing their best with so little resources. They chat with us, mind us, look after us, they couldn’t do any more,” she said.

Lorraine is determined to fight for children’s cancer services at UHK.

"Myself and these kids and their families have had enough .. What are councillors and TD’s going to do for us. .. This is life or death situation and if we don’t fight for our children who will fight for them."

She said is angry and upset that the situation she has found herself in means she has to fight to make sure her family and other families get the services they need when all she wants to do is look after her child.

"My job is to be a Mom and hold her hand and get her through this. My job is not to ring Crumlin 13 times or to chase Doctors and not to look for services. They [The Government and HSE] are handing their job over to us. We are carers but we have to fight to get things done.,” she said.

Last week Minister Stephen Donnelly visited UHK and announced significant funding hospital but for Lorraine and her family the battle continues.

"There was all this funding but there was not mention of our children who are sick with cancer.”