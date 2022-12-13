Kerry

Kerry mother pays tribute to hero paramedic – ‘If it wasn’t for him, my little girl wouldn’t be here’

Rachael with Amber and Ryan (twins) pictured with paramedic Bryan Kelly. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Sinead Kelleher

It was an unusual entry into the world for twins Ryan and Amber O’Sullivan: arriving one month early, and in a trolley in their kitchen.

Now, three months later, they are thriving and delighted mom Rachael has reached out to thank the paramedics who helped save her little girl’s life after she stopped breathing minutes after entering the world. 

Privacy