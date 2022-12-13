Kerry mother pays tribute to hero paramedic – ‘If it wasn’t for him, my little girl wouldn’t be here’

It was an unusual entry into the world for twins Ryan and Amber O’Sullivan: arriving one month early, and in a trolley in their kitchen.

Now, three months later, they are thriving and delighted mom Rachael has reached out to thank the paramedics who helped save her little girl’s life after she stopped breathing minutes after entering the world.

The drama unfolded last August when Rachael went into labour, one month early, at home in Kenmare, where she lives with her dad, Pat; and step-mom, Kerry.

Thinking she had loads of time to reach University Hospital Kerry (UHK), she began to get ready to go to hospital while Kerry ran to get her Dad to drive her there – but it was too late.

By the time he arrived at the house, the contractions were coming too quickly, and they rang the ambulance at around 7.30pm.

Thankfully, the Kenmare ambulance crew arrived within 15 minutes, but it was too late to go to hospital as had been planned.

“I was at home with my step-mom Kerry and I got a sharp pain, and then my waters went...Kerry ran up the field to tell Dad. I still thought we had loads of time to get to UHK, but then I sat down and the contractions were so strong,” Rachael said.

“We rang the ambulance and they arrived.

“By then I couldn’t get up from the chair to go to the bed and then I realised the first baby was coming.”

Rachael managed to get to onto a trolley in the kitchen and, just 15 minutes after the ambulance crew arrived at her house, her little boy, Ryan, arrived weighing in at seven pounds 1.5 ounces at 8.05pm on August 26. Just minutes, later his sister, Amber, started to come but unfortunately the little girl got stuck and stopped breathing.

“I wasn’t panicked until Amber got stuck...She was not breathing and that freaked me out. Then the paramedic Bryan Kelly had to work on her. He was a right hero. If it wasn’t for him and what he did, Amber wouldn’t be here,” said Rachael.

Amber was born at 8.15pm, weighing in five pounds one ounce, and despite a traumatic and frightening entry into the world, all is well.

Rachael O'Sullivan , Amber and Ryan O'Sullivan (twins), Colm O'Sullivan,Anne Sheehan (nana) and paramedic Bryan Kelly. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Rachael O'Sullivan , Amber and Ryan O'Sullivan (twins), Colm O'Sullivan,Anne Sheehan (nana) and paramedic Bryan Kelly. Photo by Tatyana McGough

“She is just perfect and Bryan was such a help. I am really lucky I made the call when I did. I really want to say a huge thank you to all the crew but especially Bryan for what he did,” said Rachael.

She says she was lucky that the crew were close by when she went into labour. If it had been later, they would have been finished their shift, and she would have had to wait for some time for a crew to arrive from somewhere else.

But they were with her when she needed them most; she will never forget that, and it will be a story to tell the twins when they are older.

Life is busy for Rachael as she settles into a routine with Ryan, Amber and her son, Colm (2), but she counts herself lucky to have three beautiful children. It will be a special Christmas as Ryan and Amber will turn four months old on St Stephen’s Day, and they are all looking forward to the festivities.

“It is a busy household but they are dotes. It is so worth it,” Rachael said.

Last week, Rachael was treated to a make-over on the Today Show after she was nominated by her grandaunt, Noreen Healy, and she says she loved every minute of that well-earned experience.