Kerry man’s last wish to have ashes spread at Cheltenham – ‘It was a sad moment but a nice one’

The late Eamonn O’Carroll from Listowel is forever a part of the landscape of Cheltenham Racecourse after his ashes were spread at the final fence during last week’s tumultuous festival which was dominated by emotion.

Eamonn, who passed away in May 2022, had a passion for horse racing and sport throughout his life.

His final request was that his ashes become part of jump racing’s sacred ground – the scene of so many joyous moments for Eamonn over the years.

Having received Eamonn’s ashes from his partner, Maria, there was no better person to see to Eamonn’s wish than local racing photographer Pat Healy, who was on duty at the festival.

Eamonn set off on his final journey from Listowel to Cheltenham last Monday with Pat and his nephew Sean, Berkie Browne, and Spike Murphy. At the famous track Eamonn’s friends posed for a photograph before fulfilling the request of their dear friend.

The ceremony was a private and poignant one away from the hustle and bustle of the festival enclosures. Pat headed for the final fence in the Old Course and spread the ashes on top of the fence and on either side of the famous birch wall.

Since the 1980s, Eamonn enjoyed his pilgrimage to Cheltenham with life-long racing friends Con McCarthy and Brian Quille. Eamonn inherited the same passion for horses as his late father, ‘Jet’.

“This was Eamonn’s wish. For all time now, the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup will be jumping over Eamonn,” Pat said.

“It was a sad moment but a nice one. I was the only one with a pass for the racecourse so when I left the lads, I went off on my own to the fence. I said a prayer and chatted to Eamonn for a few moments before spreading his ashes,” Pat added.

Running Jet’s Bar - one of the town’s best-known racing establishments during the Listowel Harvest Festival – meant Eamonn was known all over Ireland.

He owned horses and was lucky enough to enjoy success at his local track. Eamonn was always happiest when having a bet and revelling in the atmosphere of big race meetings.

Pat explains that he had intended to spread Eamonn’s ashes at Cheltenham during the November Meeting. However, Cheltenham in March is the pinnacle of the racing season.

“It was the festival and there was loads of Listowel fellas around. So this meant it was a much nicer moment to do it,” Pat said.

“Eamonn’s popularity meant people from all over Ireland made it their business to meet him when in Listowel. There was two men everyone wanted to see in Listowel: John B Keane and Eamonn O’Carroll,” he said.

“Eamonn reached out to everyone in the community: the GAA, greyhound racing, people in the pub trade, and through his work as an undertaker,” Pat added.

"No matter what town in Ireland I visit, once I say I am from Listowel, Eamonn’s name is mentioned. He was a fantastic character in the town, we miss him,” he said.