Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry man’s last wish to have ashes spread at Cheltenham – ‘It was a sad moment but a nice one’

During the recent Cheltenham Festival the ashes of popular Kerry racing enthusiast Eamonn O’Carroll were spread at the final fence at jump racing’s sacred ground. 

Listowel men pictured with local publican Eamon O'Carroll's ashes that were scattered at the final fence at Cheltenham (L-R) Con McCarthy, Spike Murphy, Berkie Browne, Pat Healy, Brian Quille, Noel Kennelly, Derek Galvin, Michael and Padraig Quille. Photo by Healy Racing. Expand

Close

Listowel men pictured with local publican Eamon O'Carroll's ashes that were scattered at the final fence at Cheltenham (L-R) Con McCarthy, Spike Murphy, Berkie Browne, Pat Healy, Brian Quille, Noel Kennelly, Derek Galvin, Michael and Padraig Quille. Photo by Healy Racing.

Listowel men pictured with local publican Eamon O'Carroll's ashes that were scattered at the final fence at Cheltenham (L-R) Con McCarthy, Spike Murphy, Berkie Browne, Pat Healy, Brian Quille, Noel Kennelly, Derek Galvin, Michael and Padraig Quille. Photo by Healy Racing.

Listowel men pictured with local publican Eamon O'Carroll's ashes that were scattered at the final fence at Cheltenham (L-R) Con McCarthy, Spike Murphy, Berkie Browne, Pat Healy, Brian Quille, Noel Kennelly, Derek Galvin, Michael and Padraig Quille. Photo by Healy Racing.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The late Eamonn O’Carroll from Listowel is forever a part of the landscape of Cheltenham Racecourse after his ashes were spread at the final fence during last week’s tumultuous festival which was dominated by emotion.

Eamonn, who passed away in May 2022, had a passion for horse racing and sport throughout his life.

Privacy