Kerry man’s cycle for charity on father’s anniversary – ‘It gave me the drive I needed after he died’

Kenneth Coffey set off on his bike at 2am on Sunday morning with Limerick City in his sights.

After weeks of intensive training, Kenneth kept his legs pumping as hard as he could during the 200km roundtrip. By the time he returned to Tralee again at 2pm, he had fulfilled a personal goal.

Inspiration for the cycle was in plentiful supply as it coincided with the anniversary of his father’s death on April 2, 2022.

The late Thomas left a huge void in Kenneth’s life, and he used the cycle to channel his grief into training to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Ireland at Crumlin.

So far, Kenneth has raised in the region of €2,500 for the hospital with more money still being counted.

Even though one might expect exhaustion to be his overwhelming feeling, Kenneth’s gratification and sense of pride is the overriding emotion.

“It was tough at times. The weather was on my side, so I was lucky to start with. Maybe my father up above had something to do with that,” he said.

The Castleisland to Abbeyfeale section of the cycle was toughest for Kenneth, as was a part of the greenway at Newcastlewest where he encountered stiff inclines.

Getting through this is thanks to Oliver Coffey who allowed Kenneth use his gym free of charge over the past few weeks.

Kenneth recently did a prep-cycle from Galway to Clare. But as he admits, he wasn’t out to break any records.

“I took my time in places. Just to start and complete it, that was my main goal. To do this on my father’s anniversary and for such a good cause, I’m over the moon with it,” he said.

“When my father passed away it took a lot out of me as I couldn’t get my head around the shock. For months after it affected me. That’s when I decided to pick myself back up and get into training. It all just worked out perfect,” said Kenneth.

His decision to select Children’s Hospital Ireland at Crumlin as the cycle’s beneficiary comes from the stories of its inspirational work through friends whose children attended the hospital. Kenneth is now looking forward to presenting the cheque to the staff in a few weeks’ time.

“I always wanted to do a charity cycle. I never thought I would do it under these circumstances,” he said.

"We all need a drive; my father’s death was that drive I needed. The hospital does incredible work. To raise money for them on such an emotional day as Sunday makes it even more special,” he said.