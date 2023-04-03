Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry man’s cycle for charity on father’s anniversary – ‘It gave me the drive I needed after he died’

Tralee man Kenneth Coffey cycled 200km to raise money for Children’s Hospital in Crumlin. 

Kenneth Coffey. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Close

Kenneth Coffey. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Kenneth Coffey. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Kenneth Coffey. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Kenneth Coffey set off on his bike at 2am on Sunday morning with Limerick City in his sights.

After weeks of intensive training, Kenneth kept his legs pumping as hard as he could during the 200km roundtrip. By the time he returned to Tralee again at 2pm, he had fulfilled a personal goal.

Privacy